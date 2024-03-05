Lee Abrams: The Las Vegas Sphere – A Catalyst for Breakthrough Innovation

I wanted to share with you the incredible potential of the Las Vegas Sphere, a project that exemplifies breakthrough reimagination. This “the future today” concept combines every imaginable new technology, extreme creativity, and a well-crafted business plan to create something truly mindblowing.

While some skeptics believe that this multi-billion dollar project will never be profitable, early revenue figures indicate otherwise. We have seen similar doubts in the past with the advent of the internet and streaming audio, both of which were initially dismissed as unprofitable ventures.

Yet, they have revolutionized their respective industries. And don’t get hung up on the Sphere costs. That’s an excuse. Of course it’s expensive. Most game changing and culture bending ideas aren’t however. It’s brainpower to create what’s next— now.

It is important to remember that the Las Vegas Sphere comes from the Madison Square Garden team, which may not be known for its innovation. This serves as a reminder that any company can achieve breakthrough innovation in their field. Expensive projects like the Sphere are not necessarily prohibitive, as creativity and new thinking have become the new currency of innovation. It takes radical ideas and the courage to execute them. Often, the real barrier to innovation is being stuck in the mindset of “the way we’ve always done it” due to fear.

The true power of the Sphere is just beginning to emerge. While many people are still unaware of its potential or view it as merely an advertising vehicle, it is only a matter of time before it gains mass understanding and recognition.

Currently, the Sphere hosts concerts and permanent AV events that push the boundaries of what is possible. However, the potential for creativity and innovation within its space is limitless. Just imagine the possibilities that fertile creative minds can bring to the table.

The Sphere maximizes the big three:

Eye: Unimaginably cool visuals

Ear: Transcendental sound

Brain: Incredibly intelligent.

This serves as a reminder to all of us working in the media industry. The Sphere is a real-life example of what can be achieved through bold and inventive thinking. It inspires us to think beyond the ordinary and reimagine how we approach our products.

Let us not miss this age of opportunity to design new ideas and be amazed at the results. I encourage each of you to visit the Sphere and experience firsthand the power of innovative thinking. Let it serve as a catalyst for our own creative endeavors.

Remember, true innovation goes beyond mere talk and minor tweaks. The Sphere defines the possibilities of new thinking, and we should strive to apply that level of reinvention to our own work.

Embrace this age of opportunity, be inspired, and imagine the incredible impact we can make by thinking and creating on 2024 terms.

Eye – Ear – Brain