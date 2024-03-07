Interscope Geffen A&M and Capitol Music Group Merged Into The Interscope Capitol Labels Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced that the Interscope Geffen A&M and Capitol Music Group have been combined to form Interscope Capitol Labels Group (ICLG).

Steve Berman and Annie Lee have been elevated to leadership positions at the newly combined label group, with Berman serving as Vice Chairman and Lee taking the role of Chief Operating Officer.

“Steve and Annie are both highly accomplished executives who have been critical to our company’s growth and success for more than two decades. They have worked closely with me in redesigning ICLG to benefit and enhance each individual label under our umbrella and foster an entrepreneurial spirit that will set the standard for what a modern music company should be. I congratulate Steve and Annie on their well-deserved promotions, and look forward to sharing enormous success with them in the coming years,” stated Chairman and CEO John Janick.

Before his most recent promotion, Berman was Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M, a post he has held since 2010. He first joined the company in 1991 to lead the sales and marketing teams. In 2005, he was named President of Marketing & Sales at Interscope Geffen A&M. He began his career in the mailroom at Warner Bros. while still a teen, later joining WEA Distribution as National Marketing Coordinator before landing at Interscope.

“Every aspect of our redesign will enable us to provide optimal support for our artists and their creativity, while securing the best and most innovative opportunities that will help expand their global brands. I’ve devoted nearly my entire career to this company and its artists, and I am excited to continue working with John, Annie and the entire ICLG team on this next phase of our journey,” Berman said of his new role.

Before her elevation to COO, Lee previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Interscope Geffen A&M. She first joined the company in 2006 as 2006 as Senior Director of Finance and Operations, and was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2014. She joined Universal Music Group (UMG), the parent company of ICLG, in 2005 as Senior Financial Analyst.

“I am looking forward to working with John, Berm and our entire team as we continue to build ICLG into a modern music company that is both a powerful partner to artists and their teams and a fulfilling and creative environment in which to work. We are well positioned for the future and I’m excited for what’s to come,” Lee said.