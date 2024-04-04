Kiss Sells Their Catalog To Pophouse Entertainment

STOCKHOLM (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary rock band KISS has sold its catalog to Swedish entertainment and music investment firm Pophouse Entertainment that was co-founded by ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus.

“We have always been breaking new ground in popular culture, and this partnership will ensure that we continue to do so for years to come. Because what Pophouse is doing, is breaking rules. We already have several plans in development, where the avatar show is one, a biopic another and a KISS themed experience a third. The future could not be more exciting!” says Gene Simmons, bassist and co-founder of KISS.

The deal includes KISS’ artist share of the master recordings and publishing rights, name, logo, and image. Pophouse did not disclosed the details fo the transaction but Fortune Magazine reported that the deal was valued at $300 million.

Following the acquisition, Pophouse will leverage its eexpertise to develop new revenue streams for the band’s IP, as well as new audiences for Kiss’s music.

Additionally, as part of the partnership, Pophouse will create digital versions of KISS. The project, which is already underway, was previewed at the final KISS show in Madison Square Garden, New York on December 2nd 2023 when the avatars surprised fans by closing out the show with a rendition of ‘God Gave Rock And Roll To You’.

“KISS is one of the most recognised and iconic bands in the history of music. They redefined the concept of rock shows and have always taken their artistry to new unchartered territories. The band has consistently been able to appeal to new generations of fans and our mission is to fulfill the band’s vision to become immortal, and to let new generations discover and be part of the KISS journey and carry it forward. With the help of the fans’ energy, the band, our expertise, and creativity – we will make that vision happen” says Johan Lagerlöf, Head of Investment at Pophouse.

“KISS has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and has throughout their 50-year career continued to push the boundaries in popular culture. The band’s enigmatic personas, unparalleled band attributes, and iconic imagery have made them a cultural force and a legendary act with multigenerational appeal. We will safeguard and enrich this legacy through future global endeavors, by breathing new life into their characters and personas while also leveraging and elevating the visual world of KISS” added Per Sundin, CEO at Pophouse Entertainment.

The partnership with KISS marks Pophouse’s second investment outside of Sweden, following the acquisition of Cyndi Lauper’s music catalogue earlier this year.