Australian Government Launches An Inquiry Into The Nation’s Festival Industry Woes

SYDNEY, NSW (VIP-NEWS) The Australian government has initiated an investigation into the challenges facing music festivals and the broader live entertainment industry, indicating the possibility of a relief package.

Led by the standing committee on communications and the arts, chaired by Brian Mitchell, the inquiry seeks submissions by April 30 to address various obstacles hindering industry growth, such as export barriers, the effectiveness of existing grant programs, and enhancing sector capacity.

Amidst a series of setbacks in the festival scene, including the cancellation of Byron Bay’s Splendour In The Grass and other major events, the announcement was made on March 25, marking the beginning of a turbulent week. The inaugural Pandemonium Rocks event was downsized, and the long-running Castlemaine State Festival entered voluntary administration.

The same week saw the conclusion of Sydney’s NYE In The Park, the closure of Mark Spillane’s Unbreakable Touring due to tax issues, and the shuttering of independent artist-run merchandise company Versus Merch.

Despite these challenges, the week culminated with the commencement of the 35th Bluesfest in Byron Bay from March 28 to April 1, attracting an estimated 80,000 attendees, including federal arts minister Tony Burke. During the event, Bluesfest director Peter Noble (pictured) emphasized to policymakers the urgent need for government intervention, citing the significant economic impact of festivals on local and regional economies, along with the employment of thousands of workers.

Noble highlighted the necessity for immediate financial support, suggesting the government consider emergency grants or loans to sustain the sector during this tumultuous period. While Burke hinted at an impending assistance package announcement in mid-April, he refrained from confirming whether it would address the industry’s request for an indemnity scheme to safeguard ticket sales.