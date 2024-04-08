Kita Alexander Signs A Worldwide Publishing Deal With Kobalt

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Australian singer/songwriter Kita Alexander has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing deal with Kobalt.

Alexander, who has been compared to artists such as Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa, has been making waves in the Australian music industry with pop anthems such as “Hotel”, “Damage Done”, and “Between You And I” which has propelled her to success on the charts and more than 240 million aggregate streams.

Last year, she sold out her debut headlining tour and joined country superstar Morgan Evans as a special guest at his sold-out Sydney Opera House show. She also secured a new management deal with Lemon Tree Music, home to Tash Sultana, Tones and I, Budjerah.

Her debut album, Young In Love is in stores and on your favorite streaming platform.

“I’m so excited to announce that I have just now signed my first ever publishing deal. I have been waiting the last almost 10 years for the right team to represent my music. When I met with Kobalt and really understood their founding virtues it instantly made me want to join with them. I am so excited for this new adventure and cannot wait to see what Kobalt can do to try and help me further my career,” Alexander stated.

“Kita is an exceptional songwriter who draws on deeply personal experiences to write broadly relatable and timeless songs. Having already had success in dance and country collaborations, she’s evidence that when the songwriting is strong, there is no need for an artist to be bound by genre. We are very pleased to be a part of her team as she enters this critical next phase of her career,” added Briese Abbott, Kobalt’s Head of Creative Services for AU/NZ.