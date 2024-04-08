The Texas Eclipse Festival Canceled Due To Dangerous Weather

BURNET, Texas (CelebrityAccess) — The Texas Eclipse Festival, a multi-day music and arts festival centered around the Solar Eclipse, was canceled just hours before the eclipse due to dangerous weather.

In a statement posted on the festival’s website, organizers said:

We regret to inform you of the severe weather forecast, including risks of high winds, tornadic activity, large hail, and thunderstorms for later today, including during the eclipse, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Your safety is our top priority. With the support and coordination of Burnet County officials, local safety agencies, and The National Weather Service, we’ve agreed to end the festival today in a calm orderly manner.

Leave early for safety and to beat traffic. Guests may stay for the eclipse provided they pack and are prepared to depart after totality. This guidance may change based on weather.”

The festival, which featured an EDM-focused lineup that included Zeds Dead, Subtronics, Tycho, Clozee, Big Gigantic, STS9 among others, was slated to take place in Burnett, Texas, from April 5 through April 9th.

Organizers said that fans will be provided with an email detailing a partial refund policy, including details and timing.