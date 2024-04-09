Lee Abrams: So You’d Like To Work Here

Many traditional companies are stuck in a cultural rut, which is not hard to recognize. However, if we examine the companies that are focused on the future, we will notice certain cultural characteristics that enable their success. These characteristics include:

1. Freedom From Politics: These leaders are surprisingly devoid of internal conflicts, fear, and political games, although achieving this in large companies is almost impossible.

2. Youthful Thinking: This doesn’t necessarily mean being young in age, but rather having a mindset that challenges the status quo. Steve Jobs, for example, outsmarted industry veterans and revolutionized music distribution by understanding both the past and the future.

3. Hunger: Big companies often lack the hunger for innovation as they are cushioned by their history and security.

4. To Hell With What Anyone Thinks: If you believe you are doing the right thing, do it, even if outsiders or competitors are appalled. In today’s society, where criticism is abundant, having thick skin is necessary to stay true to your beliefs.

5. Mental Diversity Encouraged: Companies that encourage different perspectives, experiences, and working styles are more likely to develop relevant and innovative strategies. Both veterans and newcomers should contribute, breaking down hierarchical barriers.

6. Spirituality: This refers to viewing work as more than just a job. It’s about embracing a higher calling and being on a mission rather than simply fulfilling tasks.

7. AFDI: Dreaming is easy, but the ability to turn those dreams into reality is what sets successful companies apart. Hollow mission statements and denial are prevalent in the media industry, but true success lies in the culture and relevance of the core product.

8. Breaking the Rules: Challenging the rulebook does not imply anarchy. To break the rules effectively, one must first understand them and discern which ones are timeless and which ones need to be challenged.

9. Creating Fans Not Users: Companies like Apple, the early MTV, and even Southwest Airlines have fans rather than just customers. Acquiring fans requires going beyond satisfaction and creating an emotional connection with the audience.

10. Engaging All The Senses: In the realm of television, it is essential to stimulate viewers visually, audibly, and intellectually. Multi-dimensional stimulation is crucial in today’s environment.

11. Visionary Leadership: Effective leaders create an environment that fosters brilliance by having a clear vision and being open to new ideas.

12. Complete Package: Successful companies deliver a complete package, encompassing customer service, product quality, sales, marketing, and imaging. Every aspect of the company reflects its culture and values.

13. Meeting-Free?: Meetings should be simple, fast, and actionable. Prolonged and unproductive meetings hinder progress and drain energy. Many meetings in the media industry are merely a formality rather than a productive use of time.

14. Passion: Passion is self-explanatory, but it needs to be channeled in a focused direction. Being passionate about the past is important, but being passionate about the present and future is even more crucial for success.

15. Not Average: Exceptional companies do not settle for average. They continuously strive to push beyond the norm and exceed expectations.

16. Radical Thinking is Okay: Successful companies do not fear radical ideas. They understand the importance of thinking outside the box and embracing unconventional approaches.

17. Mobility and Urgency: Good ideas are executed quickly and efficiently. There is no time to procrastinate or delay progress.

18. Instincts: Smart leaders trust their instincts and those of their team. They rely on their intuition while making decisions, although they are not reckless.

19. Fearlessness: If we approached everything with the same fearlessness as we do in quality journalism, we would be better off as a society.

20. Loose: Companies that foster a relaxed and open culture are more likely to create amazing products. The focus should be on the mission and embracing brilliance.

21. Truth: Successful companies prioritize honesty and transparency. They do not rely on marketing slogans to mask mediocrity.

22. Living on the Streets, Not in the Conference Room: During times of crisis, true leaders emerge from within the organization rather than blindly delegating from the top. Tap the vibe of the street. The new mainstream

23. Challenging Tradition: Iconoclasm is ingrained in the DNA of successful companies. Challenging traditions and questioning the status quo is an essential exercise.

Implementing these characteristics is not easy and cannot be achieved through a simple memo. It requires a collective effort to foster the right culture that liberates artistic brilliance and elevates media commodities like news and music to new levels of excellence.