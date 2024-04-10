Femme It Forward Expands Mentorship Programming With The Creative-Focused Musicians Uplifting Stars Everyday

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Femme It Forward (FIF), the music entertainment company focused on fostering diversity in the music industry, announced the launch of a new mentorship program, “MUSE” (Musicians Uplifting Stars Everyday.

The new program was created to help provide guidance and advice to the next generation of female music creatives within the industry.

The program will be led by FIF’s Founder and President, Live Nation Partner Heather Lowery, and focus on the creative aspect of the industry, complimenting Femme It Forward’s existing Next Gem Femme mentorship program, which offers a mentorship track for rising women of color executives and entrepreneurs to find space in the entertainment industry.

“I have made it my mission to pave the way for future generations of women to be equipped with the tools they need to sit at any table,” says FIF’s President and Founder, Heather Lowery. “MUSE has lived in my heart for the last 3 years, and I am honored to release it into reality as a high-powered program to combat the inequities, disparities, and disturbing statistics around the historic underrepresentation of women in the music industry, especially women of color.”

Additionally, Lowery has recruited respected creators such as Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu, and Teyana Taylor who will serve as MUSE advisors and participate in a moderated conversation and unique Q&A programming, led by Heather Lowery.

“Heather’s MUSE is creating a powerful circle of women from different backgrounds and across multiple generations,” Erykah Badu said. “I am choosing to share my legacy by becoming a MUSE advisor to encourage and educate this circle and help the next generation become an improvement on the design that precedes them.”

In addition to these advisors, a bench of award-winning artists and creatives will serve as hands-on mentors including producer and songwriter duo Nova Wav, songwriter and artist Nija, songwriter and artist Jozzy, and Grammy-winning engineer Ann Mincieli. Rapper Rapsody is paired with Brittany Carter, Trina is paired with Kaliii, and Amber Riley is paired with Jane Handcock under the MUSE mentorship umbrella.

In addition, music from FIF’s MUSE Labs will be included in FIF’s second Big Femme Energy music compilation album slated for late 2024.