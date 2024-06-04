The Musician’s Golf Association Officially Launches With Events Planned For 2025

SACRAMENTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — The Musician’s Golf Association (MGA), a new lifestyle-driven golf association centered around music and music culture, has officially launched,.

The MGA seeks to provide a golf experience, with tournaments that include cash prizes, as well as loyalty programs that are designed to match the needs of underserved golf communities.

Founded by industry veterans Trevor Swenson, Clay Busch, Dan Dedoshka and Will Stevenson, the MGA will seek to make golf more accessible for music fans by integrating thematic elements from the music industry into the golfing experience.

“By marrying the worlds of music and golf, we are crafting a community where passions converge,” said Dan Dedoshka, Head of Operations at MGA. “Our goal is to open the fairways not only to the music industry, but to all fans of music & the culture that is underserved and has a passion for golf.”

A slate of launch events is in the works for later this year, and have been slated for late summer/early fall 2024. In addition to cash prizes and rewards, MGA events will also feature appearances by key figures from the music industry, brand activations, and other surprises, the organization said.

MGA members will have access to benefits and discounts that include access to exclusive tournaments, events & opportunities to compete against renowned musicians along with exclusive merchandise curated by the MGA.

Additionally, the MGA will offer a digital reward & points system, allowing members to earn points by playing golf rounds and attending concerts.

Debut tournaments are planned for 2025 in California and Nashville.