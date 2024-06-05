Beyoncé Songwriter And Grammy-Winner “The-Dream” Hit With Sexual Assault And Rape Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, a prolific songwriter and producer known for his work with Beyoncé and Rihanna, has been accused of rape, physical assault, and psychological manipulation by former protégée Chanaaz Mangroe.

Mangroe filed the lawsuit Tuesday (June 4) in a Los Angeles district court against The-Dream, Epic Records, and Contra Paris, LLC, a company co-owned by The-Dream. She claims that he promised to make her “the next Beyoncé and Rihanna” but instead subjected her to severe abuse, including rape and strangulation. She also alleges that he filmed a sexual encounter and threatened to share the video.

Mangroe, who began her career in the Netherlands under the professional name Channii Monroe, states that an associate of The-Dream contacted her via Instagram in late 2014, leading to a meeting with him in Atlanta in January 2015. The-Dream, along with his partner Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, was already a well-known producer, with collaborators like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, and Justin Bieber. He was a writer and producer on the hits “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” “Umbrella,” and Bieber’s “Baby.” The-Dream has won eight Grammy Awards and earned 21 nominations throughout his career.

According to Mangroe’s suit, he pressured her for sex immediately after they met, insisting that it was “part of the process.” Within days, she alleges, he locked her in a dark room and “would only stop aggressively having sex with her once she said that she loved him.” The lawsuit details months of abuse, claiming The-Dream forced her into violent sexual acts, refused to use condoms, and coerced her into public sex. Mangroe also alleges he strangled her during sex to the point of near-unconsciousness and raped her in the back of a van.

Mangroe’s lawsuit invokes California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, which allows individuals to file suits on sexual assault accusations regardless of the statute of limitations.

“What Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter,” Mangroe said in a statement. “Ultimately, my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal.”

The-Dream denied the allegations in a statement issued to The New York Times: “These claims are untrue and defamatory. I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals. As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations.”