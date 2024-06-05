Upcoming Sunset Amphitheater In Colorado Becomes Ford Amphitheater With Naming Rights Secured

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess)—Ford has acquired the naming rights to the ultra-lux outdoor music venue coming to Colorado Springs. The highly anticipated music venue, owned by the live entertainment and hospitality company formerly Notes Live, Inc. dba Venu Holding Corporation (Venu), is set for its Grand Opening Weekend from August 9 – 11.

Formerly known as The Sunset, Ford Amphitheater will be operated by Venu and Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) Presents, a leading concert promoter and the second-largest entertainment company worldwide. The 10-year naming rights agreement underscores Ford’s long-term commitment to Venu and its association with the most luxurious venue ever built.

The agreement includes official venue naming rights, venue signage, and other supreme brand activations. Between the prime location on the I-25 freeway and concertgoers visiting the 8,000-capacity venue (including 92 VIP luxury fire pit suites), Ford Amphitheater is set to showcase the powerhouse brand to over 100 million combined organic and non-organic impressions annually.

“A world-class amphitheater deserves a world-class name, and no name is more iconic than Ford,” said Venu Chairman and CEO JW Roth. “They’re built ‘Ford Proud’,’ as the slogan goes, and we are proud to showcase one of the great American brands right at the base of America’s mountain, Pikes Peak.”

At a press conference announcing the news, Roth added while standing in front of the Ford Amphitheater’s view of the Rocky Mountains, “We are all just thrilled with this landmark ten-year, multi-million-dollar agreement and look forward to opening the gates to Ford Amphitheater in 66 days.”

“Your local Ford stores are proud to be an integral part of the community we serve,” said Kevin Shaughnessy, President and CEO of Phil Long Dealerships. “From college athletics to professional sports and all the activities and associations that matter most, your local Ford stores are honored to be woven into the fabric that brings us all together. We are excited to support the all-new Ford Amphitheater and look forward to many unforgettable moments under the Colorado sky.”

After breaking ground in July 2023, Ford Amphitheater is set for a sold-out grand opening weekend on August 9 – 11. Kicking things off in style will be none other than three-time GRAMMY winner Ryan Tedder and his GRAMMY-nominated band, OneRepublic, followed by a summer lineup featuring national touring acts like Beach Boys, Lauren Daigle, Dierks Bentley, Pentatonix, John Fogerty, and Robert Plant + Alison Krauss. See the complete lineup HERE.

Ford Amphitheater is the flagship venue of the rapidly growing hospitality and entertainment company Venu. The company has announced music and entertainment venues in Broken Arrow, OK; El Paso, TX; and McKinney, TX, alongside its currently operating locations in Colorado Springs, CO, and Gainesville, GA. Venu strives to identify markets in regions with growing populations without high-quality music and entertainment venues. Venu has announced plans to go public in the coming months and plans to operate venues in a dozen markets by 2028.