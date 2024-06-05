Usher Announced As The 2024 Recipient Of The BET Lifetime Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — R&B legend Usher will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 edition of the BET Awards.

The award recognizes the contributions of industry pioneers who have had a significant impact on culture and the entertainment industry. Usher will be presented with the honor on June 30th when the 2024 BET Awards take place at live at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Previous recipients of the award include Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition, Busta Rhymes, among others.

“The relationship between BET and USHER spans decades, from his multiple appearances on 106 & Park, to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards,” said Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, USHER continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and Black Excellence. We look forward to creating an amazing lineup to pay tribute to our global icon.”

With a career that spans three decades, Usher is one of the best-selling R*B artists in history, with more than 80 million records sold worldwide and an impressive collection of 8 Grammy Awards to his name.

Additionally, Usher is recognized for his philanthropy and is the founding chairman of the New Look Foundation, an organization that has served over 55,000 youth around the world through education and mentorship.