Adam Salomon Named Senior Director Of A&R At Concord Music Publishing

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Concord Music Publishing has named Adam Salomon, senior director of A&R, a move intended to bolster the company’s artist development initiatives. Reporting directly to Kim Frankiewicz, EVP of worldwide A&R at Concord Music Publishing, Salomon’s appointment underscores the company’s commitment to nurturing creativity and fostering the growth of its diverse roster of artists.

Frankiewicz expressed her enthusiasm for Salomon’s addition to the team, saying, “Having got to know Adam over the last few years, he has rapidly become an incredible A&R, a tour de force who thinks outside the box and has an infectious passion for what he does. I’m delighted he’s joining our fantastic team of A&Rs, helping shape the next chapter for our artists.”

Salomon joins Concord from Chosen Music, a prominent London-based music management firm, where he oversaw the A&R department. During his tenure at Chosen Music, Salomon demonstrated a keen eye for talent, cultivating relationships with established songwriters, including Saltwives, whose collaborations span across notable artists like Zayn, Sia, Kygo, and BlackPink, as well as rising star Caity Baser.

Notably, Salomon was instrumental in nurturing the careers of renowned acts such as A7S, the BRITs nominee celebrated for chart-topping dance anthems like “Breaking Me” and “Your Love” with Topic, amassing an impressive 10 billion streams collectively. Additionally, he guided the trajectory of the Ivor Novello-nominated Swedish duo Neiked, facilitating their transition to Concord Music Publishing in the previous year.

With an extensive background encompassing various A&R and management roles across both independent and major labels in Sweden, including Universal Music Sweden, Salomon brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His previous endeavors include leadership roles at Svenska Inspelningar, one of Scandinavia’s most successful frontline imprints, and EMI Music Sweden. Salomon has also spent significant time in the U.S., including a stint at Capitol Records in the “City of Angels.”

In joining Concord Music Publishing, Salomon expressed his excitement and gratitude, emphasizing the company’s stellar reputation, saying, “I feel thrilled and privileged to become a part of the Concord family. Having worked with Kim and the team in my previous capacity as an artist manager, both locally in London and globally, I’ve seen firsthand what an extraordinary group of professionals they are. Concord’s roster is one of the most dynamic and exciting in the industry, and I am eager to contribute to their ongoing success and legacy.”