CTS Eventim Completes Its Acquisition of Vivendi’s Festival Business And See Tickets

BREMEN, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — CTS Eventim, the German ticketing and live events company, announced the completion of the acquisition of Vivendi’s festival and international ticketing busines.

The deal, which is worth €300 million includes Vivendi’s See Tickets platform, which has established itself as athe second larget ticketing platform in the UK and a presence in other European markets, including Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland and Spain as well as the United States.

The acquisition also includes a portfolio of music and live events that includes Junction 2 in the UK and Garorock in France. However, Vivendi’s concert and event venues, including L’Olympia in Paris, as well as See Tickets France and the Brive Festival, are not included in the deal.

According to Vivendi, the ticketing business generated roughly €105 million with an EBITDA of €26 million, while the festival business added approximately €32 million in revenues to Vivendi’s bottom line in 2023.

“With See Tickets and the festival business, Vivendi has created two important players in the field of ticketing and live entertainment. I would like to thank Vivendi for the productive negotiations that have created a strong basis for future success in an industry that is growing rapidly across Europe. The acquisition supports our internationalization strategy and will also bring numerous benefits to artists and their management, as we can now offer an even more seamless service on a global level. We look forward to actively shaping the future of live entertainment with our new colleagues,” stated Klaus-Peterschulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim in April.