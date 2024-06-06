Dolly Parton Working On A New Musical With ATG Productions

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Dolly Parton announced from the stage of this year’s CMA Fest that she’s teaming up with ATG Productions to stage a new musical “Hello, I’m Dolly” inspired by her life, music, and storied career.

Produced by Parton, Adam Speers for ATG Productions, and Danny Nozell for CTK Enterprises, the jukebox musical will feature a score that includes some of Parton’s biggest hits along with new music written expressly for the production.

The production borrows its name, Hello, I’m Dolly, from Parton’s debut studio album of the same name, released in 1967.

“Hello, I’m Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage. I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it,” stated Dolly Parton.

“I first had the pleasure of working with Dolly Parton in 2019 when she trusted us to develop a new version of her musical 9 to 5 for London’s West End. I had always heard she wanted to do a musical based on her life, so when she asked if I would be interested in producing it, I was bowled over. As the world knows, Dolly is a magical blend of talent, hard work, intelligence, charm, wit, and a gigantically big heart. I’m thrilled we’re going to bring her inspiring story to Broadway,” added ATG’s Adam Speers.

“Hello, I’m Dolly” is expected to premiere on Broadway in 2026. Additional details about the creative team and cast will be announced at a future date.