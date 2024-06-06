Emma Banks, Darryl Eaton, And Rick Roskin Named Co-Heads of Global Touring At CAA

(CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, Creative Artists Agency announced the appointment of Emma Banks, Darryl Eaton, and Rick Roskin to the role of Co-Heads of Global Touring.

As Co-Heads of Global Touring, the three veteran agents will oversee the touring division’s growth and more than 340 employees across music, comedy, and podcast touring, brand partnerships, tour marketing, private events, and crossover opportunities in film, television and books.

The promotions follow the naming of Rob Light, who served as Head of Global Touring for more than 25 years, as a Managing Director at the talent agency.

“With the most talented team of agents ever at one agency, and serving the most influential artists in the world, we see unlimited opportunities ahead,” said Roskin, Eaton, and Banks. “The live business has never been stronger nor had more momentum, and artists have never had more ways to express themselves and grow their careers, making this an absolutely incredible time to help chart CAA’s path for the future. We’re fortunate to have shared in the success, stability, and uniquely strong culture that the department has enjoyed under Rob’s outstanding leadership. Our vision, and commitment moving forward, is to foster cutting-edge ideas that drive the market and ensure that CAA remains the most exciting and empowering agency for the industry’s best agents and artists to thrive.”

Before her promotion, Banks co-led the agency’s 60-person London music office since first joining CAA in 2006. In addition to her new leadership role, she also serves on CAA’s internal Agency Board and was the first female executive to receive the MITS (Music Industry Trust) Award in 2018.

Eaton and Roskin both previously served as Co-Heads for Contemporary Music in North America since 2015, overseeing day-to-day operations for the division’s 100+ agents and 280 employees.

After starting in CAA’s mailroom in 1991, Eaton helped to expand the division, including the launch of its Electronic, Latin, and Hip-Hop/R&B divisions.

Roskin also began his career at CAA and has been a part of the touring division for more than 3 decades. He was an original member of CAA’s internal Agency Board and played a significant role in integrating the talent agency ICM following its 2022 acquisition.

“CAA remains the dominant music and comedy touring agency thanks to a profoundly deep culture of collaboration, innovation, and unyielding devotion to clients. For years, Darryl, Rick and Emma have been extraordinary partners to me in leading our touring group in North America and London, respectively. I am immensely proud of all that we have achieved to date and look forward to what they will create in the years ahead,” said Light, who has recently signed a long-term contract to remain at CAA, as have all the Managing Directors. “Along with my new strategic responsibilities, I look forward to continuing to sign and empower great artists, creatively build long-term careers, and mentor young executives.”

“Rick, Darryl and Emma have long been among the most talented and widely admired leaders in the industry, not to mention three of the best agents in the world,” said CAA Co-Chairman and CEO Bryan Lourd. “The leadership role they each already play at CAA has earned them deep respect and trust among our colleagues across all departments.”