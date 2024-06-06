Lowell Folk Fest Reveals The Next Round Of Artists For 2024

LOWELL, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Lowell Folk Festival announced a round of additional acts for the event’s lineup this year, including Choro das 3, The Polka Family Band, Eddie Pennington, Annie & The Caldwell Singers, and Swanky Kitchen Band.

Now in its 37th year, the annual free festival takes place at venues around Lowell, offering a full slate of folk music, along with traditional arts, crafts, food, and a family-friendly environment.

“This year, festival goers will get to hear music that truly spans the globe,” said Festival Director Lee Viliesis. “Family is at the heart of so many musical traditions, and we seem to be leaning into that this year with seven family groups performing across the festival.”

Performers previously announced for 2024 Lowell Folk Festival include The Friel Sisters, from Ireland, blues musician Sugaray Rayford, Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago, Kathak dancer Farah Yasmeen Shaikh, bluegrass band High Fidelity, and the Afro-Caribbean soul of Afro Dominicano. Also on the schedule will be New Orleans funk and R&B master Cyril Neville, and Jesse Daniel, a modern purveyor of the classic Bakersfield Sound.

Additional details about the 2024 Lowell Folk Festival, including additional musical artists and schedules, and other programming will be announced soon.

For 2024, the festival takes place from July 26-28.