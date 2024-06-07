Lionel Ridenour Named Executive Vice President Of Promotion At gamma.

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – gamma., the dynamic multimedia platform dedicated to enhancing artistic and commercial ventures, has welcomed Lionel Ridenour as its new Executive Vice President (EVP) of Promotion. In his new role, Ridenour will be at the forefront of gamma.’s radio promotion initiatives, spanning multiple genres and formats. With an impressive track record, he’s already secured significant milestones for the platform’s diverse roster of artists in Top 40, Urban, Rhythm, and R&B formats.

Ridenour is celebrated as a pioneer in R&B and hip-hop promotion. His storied career includes leading the urban music departments at Virgin Records and Malaco Records and a decade-long tenure with Clive Davis at Arista Records. He also helmed promotional campaigns for L.A. Reid and Babyface’s LaFace Records, as well as for Bad Boy and Rowdy Records. In 2013, Ridenour founded Anchor Promotions, the nation’s only Black-owned label services and promotion company, where he served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Larry Jackson, gamma.’s Co-Founder and CEO, expressed his excitement about Ridenour’s appointment: “Early into the formation of gamma., we oftentimes heard the critique that one of the things we would be challenged to deliver on is radio promotion, for any artist at the highest level. So, we challenged ourselves to roll up our sleeves and debunk that theory,” Jackson said. “And it’s because of Lionel, his staff, and our efficient spending in this area that we now have such an unbelievably strong radio market share for a company that’s only a year old.”

Jackson also emphasized the ongoing relevance of radio in the music industry: “Radio is still such an important mainstream access point to the heartland of so many countries, especially the U.S., and I’m so happy to be able to have Lionel leading the charge for us in that regard. It’s also incredibly noteworthy that he’s the first African-American head of promotion in forty years for any major music company (we’re not a label, of course), and I’m so proud to be able to be a part of this historic moment in the overall business.”

Reflecting on his new role, Ridenour shared: “I’m thrilled to be joining gamma., and want to thank Larry and Ike for the opportunity to grow past the boundaries of industry norms and lead all promotion efforts on behalf of a wide variety of incredible talent. It’s gratifying to be a part of an intrepid company reshaping the manner in which careers can be magnified and propelled.”

Under Ridenour’s leadership, gamma. is poised to expand its influence further and continue its innovative approach to artist promotion.