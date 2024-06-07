Live Performance Australia Chief Executive Evelyn Richardson To Step Down At The End The Year

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Australian touring industry trade group Live Performance Australia’s Chief Executive, Evelyn Richardson, announced that she plans to step down from her leadership role with the organization at the end of 2024.

In a statement announcing her decision to step down, Richardson said:

It has been a privilege to serve as Chief Executive for what will be 18 years at the end of 2024. It has been an incredible journey through a time of tremendous change and challenge across our industry. I am deeply grateful for the support of our 400-plus members over many years, through both good times and some very tough years. Their resilience, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit has been a strength and reflects the incredible people that make up our live arts and entertainment industry. I have been most fortunate to have received amazing support from LPA Presidents Richard Evans AM and Andrew Kay AM before him. Their commitment, unwavering support and insights during my tenure have been critical as has that of the current LPA Management Committee, particularly Maria O’Connor and John Kotzas AM.

I am pleased to leave LPA in a very strong position as an effective industry voice and leader, with a strong financial base and an amazing team in my wonderful staff who do all the hard work on behalf of Members.

LPA President, Richard Evans AM, added:

Under Evelyn’s stewardship, LPA has become a trusted and highly effective source of advice, guidance and leadership for our Members across Australia’s live arts and entertainment industry Our Members and industry have faced many challenges and twists and turns in the road over the years. Evelyn has always ensured that LPA has been at the frontline with government, other industry bodies and unions to support and advocate for our Members and industry. For so many of us, the COVID-19 pandemic delivered previously unimaginable challenges for our people and organizations. Evelyn’s leadership during this period ensured LPA continued to provide much-needed support for our Members and a strong voice to government on their needs during a tumultuous period while ensuring the organization’s financial and operational sustainability.

The LPA announced that it will consult with an external recruiter to find a new Chief Executive to helm the organization.