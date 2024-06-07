Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Owen Elliot-Kugell

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz
342 0

Owen Elliot-Kugell has a new book about her mother, “My Mama Cass: A Memoir.”

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/owen-elliot-kugell/id1316200737?i=1000658032740

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1sl8xK4R5cKJgPohii0SDL?si=dF9R0qzFQZyfyUYS0WW70w

Amazon: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/0bacfeba-fa5c-4c7a-9a48-66e39e459eb6/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-owen-elliot-kugell

iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/owen-elliot-kugell-183178037/?cmp=web_share&embed=true

