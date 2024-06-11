Resorts World Arena In Birmingham To Be Renamed To bp pulse LIVE

BIRMINGHAM, UK (CelebrityAccess) – In a brand-new sponsorship deal, Birmingham’s famous Resorts World Arena will be rebranded as bp pulse LIVE starting September 1, 2024. This change is part of a new partnership between the NEC Group and bp pulse, one of the UK’s leading networks for rapid and ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging.

A New Era for Birmingham’s Premier Venue

Located on the NEC Campus, the 15,600-capacity arena, known for hosting top-tier live events, will take on its new name to reflect its connection with bp Pulse. This rebranding aligns with bp Pulse’s goal to become the go-to choice for EV drivers attending events at the venue. The nearby bp Pulse Gigahub, boasting 180 charging bays, will allow concert-goers to recharge their EVs before or during events conveniently.

This sponsorship marks a noteworthy collaboration between the live events and transport sectors, aiming to enhance the visitor experience while promoting sustainable travel. bp pulse is committed to supporting the shift towards EVs, and the NEC Group remains focused on delivering exceptional visitor experiences.

The deal further solidifies bp pulse’s presence in the live music and events industry. The company is already involved in various initiatives, including sponsorship of a community music charity, music workshops, and CarFest, the UK’s largest family fundraising festival founded by Chris Evans.

Melanie Smith, CEO of NEC Group, said: “We are delighted to partner with the innovative bp Pulse, providing electrifying experiences in the venue and supporting audiences in making the transition to electric vehicles. The best partners are those who can add value for the millions of live-event fans who walk through our doors each year, so we can’t wait to start working with bp Pulse.”

Elen Macaskill, Chief Customer Officer at bp pulse, highlighted the significance of the collaboration: “We are excited by our thrilling new partnership and to add our name to such a prestigious music venue. Our focus at bp pulse is on delivering convenient and reliable EV charging for customers. By teaming up with a well-known arena at the heart of the UK, we aim to raise awareness of our brand and confidence in EV charging, given how conveniently close it is to our EV charging Gigahub™.”

Vince Williams, Marketing Director for Resorts World Birmingham, welcomed the new partnership: “As the Arena takes on a new headline partner in bp pulse LIVE, we wish them every success and look forward to continuing our relationship and affiliation with NEC Group. Enjoying a position adjacent to the arena, we look forward to playing our part in the exciting developments for the NEC in the years to come.”