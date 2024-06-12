Bob Roback Named Chief Operating Officer At UTA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the appointment of music and technology veteran Bob Roback as Chief Operating Officer at the global talent agency.

In his new role, Roback will take on oversight of UTA’s overall business operations, including fostering growth, company strategy, and technology, with a focus on driving efficiency at the agency.

He will report to UTA’s CEO Jeremy Zimmer and President David Kramer.

Roback joins UTA after spending seven years as CEO of Ingrooves Music Group but also previously served as president and a member of the board of directors of Fender Musical Instruments Corp. Additionally, he founded entertainment and technology companies such as Dashbox, The Media Farm, and LAUNCH Media, which became Yahoo Music.

“I’m delighted to welcome Bob Roback to UTA,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “Throughout his accomplished career, Bob has built and led multiple businesses at the intersection of entertainment and technology, and he will be a valued partner at UTA as we help our clients thrive in an increasingly global and complex marketplace.” Zimmer added, “I also want to acknowledge the many contributions of Andrew Thau, who served as our COO since 2007 and became co-head of UTA Sports last year. I’m excited for what Andrew will accomplish as he focuses full-time on building out our sports presence in the global arena.”

“Bob’s experience and approach make him an ideal fit in UTA’s entrepreneurial and future-focused culture. Artists, athletes, and brands are looking to participate globally across every part of the entertainment landscape, and Bob will help ensure we continue to operate at a level that exemplifies best-in-class representation,” added UTA President David Kramer.

“I’ve long admired UTA’s dedication to its clients and ability to lead the way in defining what it means to be a global agency during a time of tremendous change and opportunity,” said Roback. “I’m thrilled to be joining the company at this exciting time and look forward to shaping the future with UTA’s talented and ambitious team,” Roback said.