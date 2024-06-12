Jennifer Koester Named President & Chief Operating Officer At Sphere Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment Co. announced that Jennifer Koester, President of Sphere Business Operations, has been promoted to the role of President & Chief Operating Officer at the company.

In her newly expanded role, Koester will continue to collaborate with the company’s executive leadership with an eye towards expanding business opportunities and improving operation efficiency at Sphere Entertainment.

Her portfolio now includes strategic oversight for Sphere Studios, the company’s Burbank-based content division, as well as maximizing venue utilization, including original programming, attractions, concerts, residencies, and corporate and marquee events.

She will also play a key role in driving strategic partnerships, honing the customer experience, and raising the brand’s profile.

“Since joining our team earlier this year, Jennifer’s contributions have had a significant impact,” said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sphere Entertainment. “We believe we are just scratching the surface of what is possible with Sphere, and her expertise will be essential as we continue to advance on our long-term vision for this next-generation entertainment medium.”

“I welcome the opportunity to take on this expanded role,” said Koester. “Across the Sphere organization, we are focused on both bringing unique experiences to life in Las Vegas, and developing new experiences that will keep Sphere at the forefront of immersive entertainment. I look forward to continuing to work with our world-class team to grow our business and deliver on Sphere’s vision for the future of entertainment.”

Koester joined Sphere Entertainment in February 2024 from Google, where she served as Managing Director, Americas Strategic Alliances, Global Partnerships. Her resume includes past roles as Director, Telecommunications and Video Distributors, Global Partnerships at Google and Senior Vice President of Advanced Advertising Product Development, Data Analytics and Ad Operations at Cablevision, among others.

Koester received a J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law and a B.S. in Management Information Systems from Binghamton University.