A2IM’s Dr. Richard James Burgess Announced Plans To Step Down

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) announced that after a decade of service, President and CEO Dr. Richard James Burgess intends to step away from his leadership role with the organization at the beginning of 2026.

Dr. Burgess, who has played a significant role in advancing the goal of A2IM and support for the indie music sector, announced his decision at the organization’s Annual General Meeting that closed out A2IM Indie Week 2024.

“As A2IM approaches its 20th anniversary in 2025, I am filled with immense pride for our collective achievements and honored to have been the longest-serving head of A2IM to date,” said Burgess. “Leading this exceptional organization has been an extraordinary experience. I am profoundly grateful for the support and dedication of our board members, the invaluable work of our founding members and prior presidents who set up the organization to succeed, and the unwavering commitment of our many members. Our success is a testament to the hard work and passion of the many team members I’ve had the pleasure to work alongside.

“Thank you for entrusting me with the well-being of your organization for all these years. I am confident that the future holds great promise for our independent community, and I look forward to celebrating our continued growth and accomplishments a decade from now.”

According to A2IM, the trade group’s Board of Directors has launched a search for his successor.