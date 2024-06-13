Carolyn Blackwood Named Head Of Sphere Studios

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment Co. announced that media and entertainment industry veteran Carolyn Blackwood has been appointed as Head of Sphere Studios.

In her new role, Blackwood will take on day-to-day oversight of the Burbank-based Sphere Studios, which houses the creative, production, and software team that helps to power the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Studios team is responsible for creating content for a wide variety of events at the Sphere, including concerts and residencies, and marquee and corporate events.

In her new role with Sphere Entertainment, Blackwood will report also partner closely with MSG Ventures, the division of Sphere Entertainment responsible for developing the advanced production technologies used to create experiences for Sphere.

“Our team at Sphere Studios is working closely with artists, brands, and technologists to bring the next generation of immersive entertainment experiences to audiences in Las Vegas and beyond,” said Jennifer Koester, President and Chief Operating Officer, Sphere. “We’re pleased to welcome Carolyn to this team of innovators and believe her expertise bringing high-profile entertainment projects to life will be an asset as we continue to build on, and grow, the Studios’ capabilities.”

“Throughout my career, I have focused on creative and business innovation in the entertainment industry, as well as the pursuit of production excellence, and this is a tremendous opportunity to be part of the cutting-edge work at Sphere,” said Ms. Blackwood. “I am excited to join the talented and passionate creative and production technology teams at Sphere Studios as we continue reinventing and reimagining the experiences and content that make Sphere the leader in immersive entertainment.”

Before she joined Sphere Entertainment, Blackwood most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Warner Bros. Pictures Group, where she led in a variety of areas, including physical production, business affairs, film acquisitions, and live stage events, among other areas.

Her resume also includes past roles as President and Chief Content Officer at New Line Cinema, helping to drive business at the company.

Blackwood received a J.D. from Pepperdine Law and a Bachelor of Arts from Fordham University.