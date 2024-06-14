Bandcamp Partners With EMPIRE To Help Boost Independent Artists

OAKLAND/SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – Bandcamp, often hailed as the “world’s largest super fan platform,” has partnered with EMPIRE to enhance retail opportunities for the independent record label’s roster of artists. This collaboration will enable EMPIRE artists to leverage Bandcamp’s direct-to-fan platform for selling digital music, vinyl, and exclusive merchandise.

Expanding Horizons for EMPIRE Artists

Founded in 2010 by Ghazi, EMPIRE has become a significant force in the music industry, encompassing a record label, distribution, and publishing arm. The company has recently expanded with EMPIRE Africa, signing major talents like Asake, Fireboy DML, and KiDi. Their roster includes acclaimed artists such as Key Glock, Conway the Machine, Dinner Party, Olamide, Black Sherif, and Shaboozey, all of whom can now access Bandcamp’s robust platform.

The partnership means these artists can sell their music and merchandise directly to Bandcamp’s dedicated community of 47 million users, which has been instrumental in the careers of over 5 million artists since its inception. According to Bandcamp, fans have paid artists and their labels $1.32 billion through the platform, including $14.4 million in the past 30 days alone.

Aligning Visions for Artist Empowerment

Bryan Biniak, President of Songtradr, Bandcamp’s parent company, said about the partnership: “EMPIRE is a true innovator, and together with Bandcamp’s 47-million-member community of fervent music lovers, we are creating a new era of creative control and artist sustainability, focusing on genuine artist-fan connections.”

Ghazi, EMPIRE’s Founder and CEO, added: “Partnering with Bandcamp is a natural step for EMPIRE as we continue to champion our artists and provide them with the best tools to succeed. Bandcamp’s artist-first approach aligns with our values, and we are excited to see our artists thrive in this supportive community.”

Bandcamp’s Continued Growth and Support for Artists

Since being acquired by Songtradr from Epic Games in September, Bandcamp has continued to grow and innovate. The platform has increased its editorial output through Bandcamp Daily, introduced the Listening Party feature, and enhanced its Bandcamp Friday initiative, which waives the platform’s revenue share on artists’ sales. Bandcamp Fridays, launched during the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, have generated $123 million for artists, celebrating their 40th edition on May 3.

The platform reports a 5% year-over-year increase in unique visitors and a 6% increase in fans actively supporting artists. This partnership with EMPIRE further solidifies Bandcamp’s commitment to fostering genuine connections between artists and fans and providing a sustainable model for independent musicians.

A Promising Future for Independent Artists

With this partnership, EMPIRE’s artists will benefit from Bandcamp’s strong community and innovative tools, paving the way for a new era of creative control and artist sustainability. Fans can expect more exclusive releases and unique merchandise directly from their favorite EMPIRE artists on Bandcamp, strengthening the bond between artists and their supporters.

Visit Bandcamp.com for more details about the collaboration and to explore the music and merchandise from EMPIRE’s talented roster.