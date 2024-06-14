Dayglow Announces His Debut Album And A North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-Platinum indie pop artist Dayglow announced the upcoming release of his self-titled debut album along with a North American tour.

The album, which was performed, recorded, produced, and mixed by Sloan “Dayglow” Struble, is slated for a fall release via Mercury Records.

Along with the album, Dayglow is scheduled to hit the road in September with plans to perform at major venues across North America, starting on September 12th at Blackberry in Mexico City and wrapping at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas, on November 23rd.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour includes scheduled performances at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on September 22nd, New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom on October 11th, Toronto’s HISTORY on October 13th, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium on November 17th, and more.

“I think Dayglow has to be seen live to get the full picture. The vibe during the shows is so inviting and fun. People are either smiling or dancing, but it’s also common to do both. I think this tour is going to be the best yet by far. I feel healthy, happy, and ready to rock,” Struble said of the tour.

Ticket presales begin on Tuesday, June 18th at 1pm ET. General onsale begins on Friday, June 21st.

DAYGLOW: THE TOUR DATES:

September 12 // Mexico City, MX // Blackberry*~

September 14 // Monterrey, MX // Showcenter*~

September 19 // Atlanta, GA // Tabernacle*

September 21 // Birmingham, AL // Avondale Brewing Company*

September 22 // Nashville, TN // Ryman Auditorium*

September 25 // Raleigh, NC // The Ritz*

September 27 // Charlotte, NC // The Fillmore Charlotte*

September 28 // Cincinnati, OH // The Andrew J Brady Music Center*

September 29 // Louisville, KY // Mercury Ballroom*

October 01 // Grand Rapids, MI // Intersection*

October 03 // Columbus, OH // KEMBA! Live*~

October 04 // Washington, DC // The Anthem*

October 05 // Pittsburgh, PA // Stage AE*~

October 06 // Philadelphia, PA // The Fillmore Philadelphia*

October 08 // Boston, MA // MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

October 10 // Montreal, QC // MTELUS*

October 11 // New York, NY // Hammerstein Ballroom*

October 13 // Toronto, ON // HISTORY*

October 15 // Cleveland, OH // House of Blues*

October 16 // Detroit, MI // The Fillmore Detroit*

October 18 // St. Louis, MO // The Pageant*

October 19 // Indianapolis, IN // Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre*

October 22 // Madison, WI // The Sylvee*

October 24 // Chicago, IL // Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

October 25 // Minneapolis, MN // The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus*

October 26 // Kansas City, MO // The Midland Theatre*~

October 28 // Denver, CO // Mission Ballroom*~

October 31 // Tulsa, OK // Cain’s Ballroom^~

November 01 // Houston, TX // Bayou Music Center^

November 02 // Dallas, TX // South Side Ballroom^

November 06 // Salt Lake City, UT // The Great Saltair^

November 08 // Seattle, WA // Moore Theatre^

November 11 // Vancouver, BC // Orpheum^

November 13 // Oakland, CA // Fox Theatre^~

November 15 // Phoenix, AZ // Arizona Financial Theatre^

November 16 // San Diego, CA // SOMA^

November 17 // Los Angeles, CA // Hollywood Palladium^

November 19 // Albuquerque, NM // El Rey Theatre^~

November 21 // Austin, TX // Parish^

November 22 // Austin, TX // Scoot Inn^

November 23 // Austin, TX // Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater^

*Sun Room Opening

^Teenage Dads Opening

~Non-Live Nation Date