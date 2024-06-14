Swedish Fans Walk Out After Another Nicki Minaj Concert Delay

SWEDEN (vip-booking)—Rapper Nicki Minaj’s recent Scandinavian concerts have frustrated many fans due to significant delays. On Tuesday (June 11), the hip-hop megastar’s concert in Copenhagen was delayed, and the pattern repeated in Stockholm on Wednesday (June 12) night.

Fans waited several hours in Stockholm as Minaj’s concert, scheduled at the Tele2 Arena, was delayed. According to the Swedish media outlet Aftonbladet, the delay caused many concertgoers to leave early. One attendee, identified only as Daniel, expressed his disappointment to the media, stating, “It’s a shame. We paid 1600 kroner per ticket. We have to work tomorrow and had arranged for childcare.”

The frustration in Stockholm echoed a similar sentiment from the previous night in Copenhagen, where Minaj was nearly three hours late for her performance at the Royal Arena. Despite the long wait, as reported by Aftonbladet, Minaj finally took the stage at 10:45 PM.

Live Nation (LN), the concert organizer for her Danish show, addressed the issue in a statement to Ritzau. They clarified that they have no control over the artist’s choice of start time. “Unfortunately, it was a late concert start yesterday. As organizers, we set the framework, but the artist’s choice of start time is out of our hands,” the statement read.

The delays have disappointed many fans, especially those who had made special arrangements to attend the concerts. With fans in Denmark and Sweden voicing their frustration, the impact of these delays on Minaj’s Scandinavian tour remains to be seen.