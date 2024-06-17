Outlaw Country Pioneer and Music Visionary, Jeremy Tepper Dead At 61

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Jeremy Tepper, a monumental figure in the Americana and alternative country scenes and the driving force behind SiriusXM’s “Outlaw Country” channel, passed away on Friday (June 14) at the age of 61 following a heart attack. Tepper’s wife, singer-songwriter Laura Cantrell, confirmed his passing on social media, marking a profound loss for the music community.

“I am heartbroken to share the news of the passing of my husband, Jeremy Tepper, who died suddenly today of a heart attack here in Jackson Heights. Jeremy was an amazing, unique person, a loving father, son, brother, and friend who was close with so many of you, especially his many friends in the music world. We will share more soon about plans to celebrate his life, but we are devastated by this unimaginable loss and ask for privacy and time to grieve.”

Steven Van Zandt, guitarist for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and founder of “Underground Garage,” the parent platform for Tepper’s radio show, expressed his grief on social media: “I lost my good friend Jeremy Tepper last night. It was an incredibly tragic loss so young. He ran my Outlaw Country station on SiriusXM brilliantly. It is actually quite a complicated format, and he made it look easy. Our deepest love and condolences to Laura and his family and friends.”

Tepper was not just a radio executive but a lifer in the music world. Born and raised in New York State, his journey in music began early and spanned multiple facets of the industry. As the frontman for the band World Famous Blue Jays, he embraced his love for country and Americana music. In 1990, he initially co-founded the Diesel Only record label to release his band’s music. The label soon became synonymous with a distinct brand of country called “trucker music.”

Diesel Only gained significant traction in 1996 with the release of the compilation album Big Rig Deluxe, featuring tracks by Marty Stuart, Buck Owens, and Steve Earle. The label, which Tepper steered for 15 years, became a home for artists like Dale Watson, Amy Allison, Ween, and Tammy Faye Starlite. Its influence was lauded by Peter Blackstock, co-founder of No Depression magazine, who recognized Tepper as “a unique and indispensable cog in the alt-country underground.”

In addition to his work with Diesel Only, Tepper made significant contributions as a journalist and editor. He served as the Journal of Country Music editor and as a country music critic for Pulse! Magazine. His insights and dedication to the genre helped shape and support the alt-country movement.

Tepper’s most enduring legacy is perhaps his role at SiriusXM. Joining the satellite radio service in 2004 as the format manager for “Outlaw Country,” Tepper curated a channel that celebrated the country’s rebellious roots and the artists who push its boundaries. Described as “No borders, no b.s.,” the channel became a haven for legendary and contemporary country music outsiders. Tepper’s influence extended to SiriusXM channels, including “Willie’s Roadhouse” and “Road Dog Trucking.”

Beyond radio, Tepper played a crucial role in organizing the annual Outlaw Country Cruise, bringing fans and artists together for a unique musical voyage. His impact on this community was profound, as evidenced by his collaborations and friendships with icons like Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams, and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Earlier this year, Tepper faced the loss of his colleague and friend, Mojo Nixon, who passed away after a performance on the Outlaw Country Cruise. Now, the community mourns Tepper himself, remembering his relentless passion for music and his enduring influence on the genres he loved.

Tepper leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Laura Cantrell, and their daughter, Bella.

RIP