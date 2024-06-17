The 2024 Tony Awards Recap: Highlights And Winners

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – NEW YORK – The 77th Annual Tony Awards celebrated Broadway’s brightest stars and most compelling productions at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater on Sunday night. Hosted by the effervescent Ariana DeBose, the ceremony was a night of triumphs, firsts, and heartfelt tributes.

Top Honors:

Best Musical: The Outsiders

Best Play: Stereophonic

The Outsiders, a powerful adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s novel about young boys navigating tough circumstances, claimed the award for Best Musical. It was a tight race with Hell’s Kitchen, featuring a score by Alicia Keys, among other contenders like Water for Elephants, Illinoise, and Suffs. Directed by Danya Taymor, The Outsiders also won for sound and lighting design.

Best Play went to Stereophonic, which led the night with a record-breaking 13 nominations. Although it fell just short of becoming the most-awarded play in Tony history, it secured five wins, including accolades for Will Brill and director Daniel Aukin.

Best Revival of a Musical: Merrily We Roll Along

Best Revival of a Play: Appropriate

Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, once considered a Broadway flop, made a victorious return. Jonathan Groff, who won his first Tony Award for his role as Franklin Shepard, spoke movingly about his lifelong love for musical theater. “To actually be able to be a part of making theater in the city… has been the greatest gift and pleasure of my life,” Groff said.

Appropriate, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ family drama earned the title of Best Revival of a Play. Sarah Paulson’s fiery portrayal of the eldest sister also earned her first Tony Award.

Standout Performances:

The night was also marked by several first-time Tony wins for Hollywood stars:

Jeremy Strong for his role in An Enemy of the People.

for his role in An Enemy of the People. Sarah Paulson for her role in Appropriate.

for her role in Appropriate. Daniel Radcliffe for his role in Merrily We Roll Along.

Radcliffe and Groff’s friendship and dedication to the revival were highlighted, with Groff reminiscing about recording the Tony Awards on VHS as a child.

Kara Young, a standout in Purlie Victorious, also celebrated her first Tony win, marking three consecutive years of nominations.

The Hell’s Kitchen segment and performance ended with Alicia Keys and Jay-Z reuniting to sing “Empire State of Mind” for the first time since 2016 – effectively bringing the house down and the audience to their feet.

Key Awards and Recognitions:

Best Score and Best Book : Suffs, penned by Shaina Taub , highlighting the fight for women’s suffrage.

: Suffs, penned by , highlighting the fight for women’s suffrage. Best Choreography : Justin Peck for Illinoise, praised for embracing dance as a profound storytelling medium on Broadway.

: for Illinoise, praised for embracing dance as a profound storytelling medium on Broadway. Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement : George C. Wolfe was honored for his impactful work addressing themes of race, identity, and social justice. Wolfe emphasized the theater’s role in navigating complex times with courage and celebrating the human heart.

: was honored for his impactful work addressing themes of race, identity, and social justice. Wolfe emphasized the theater’s role in navigating complex times with courage and celebrating the human heart. Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award : Billy Porter for his activism and advocacy for LGBTQ+ communities.

: for his activism and advocacy for LGBTQ+ communities. Lifetime Achievement Award: Jack O’Brien, celebrated for his storied career in directing, presented by Harvey Fierstein.

Memorable Moments:

Ariana DeBose kicked off the ceremony with a vibrant opening number, showcasing the season’s nominated shows. The night was a significant milestone for female directors, with four women nominated in the Best Direction of a Musical category, a field historically dominated by men.

Producer Sonia Friedman paid tribute to her sister Maria Friedman, who directed the acclaimed revival of Merrily We Roll Along, crediting her with finding the raw emotion at the heart of the musical and turning it into “absolute gold.”

Audra McDonald, a six-time Tony Award winner, presented the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement to George C. Wolfe, who poignantly reminded the audience of theater’s power to reflect and address societal challenges.

Jeremy Tepper Tribute: A heartfelt moment was dedicated to the late Jeremy Tepper, a leading light of the Americana and alt-country movement, who passed away recently. His contributions to the music and radio industry were fondly remembered.

Complete Winners List:

Best Musical

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who’s Tommy

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman — Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif — Hell’s Kitchen

Leigh Silverman — Suffs

Jessica Stone — Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor — The Outsiders

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant — The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff — Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood — The Notebook

Brian d’Arcy James — Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinosa — Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon — Hell’s Kitchen

Kelli O’Hara — Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett — The Notebook

Gayle Rankin — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Roger Bart — Back to the Future

Joshua Boone — The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon — Hell’s Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch — The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe — Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean — Hell’s Kitchen

Amber Iman — Lempicka

Nikki M. James — Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer — Monty Python’s Spamalot

Kecia Lewis — Hell’s Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez — Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Book of a Musical

Kristoffer Diaz — Hell’s Kitchen

Bekah Brunstetter — The Notebook

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine — The Outsiders

Shaina Taub — Suffs

Rick Elice — Water for Elephants

Best Original Score

Adam Guettel — Days of Wine and Roses

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim — Here Lies Love

Will Butler — Stereophonic

Shaina Taub — Suffs

Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine — The Outsiders

Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres — Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig — Stereophonic

Justine Levine, Matt Hinkley, and Jamestown Revival — The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone — Hell’s Kitchen

Jonathan Tunick — Merrily We Roll Along

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown — Hell’s Kitchen

Annie-B Parson — Here Lies Love

Rick and Jeff Kuperman — The Outsiders

Justin Peck — Illinoise

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll — Water for Elephants

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Amp featuring Tatianna Kahvegian — The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini — Hell’s Kitchen

Takeshi Kata — Water for Elephants

David Korins — Here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini — Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross — Back to the Future

Tom Scutt — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Dede Ayite — Hell’s Kitchen

Linda Cho — The Great Gatsby

David Israel Reynoso — Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell — Suffs

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker — Illinoise

Isabella Byrd — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz — Hell’s Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali — Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim — The Outsiders

Best Sound Design of a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer — Here Lies Love

Kai Harada — Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen — Hell’s Kitchen

Cody Spencer — The Outsiders

Best Play

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Best Revival of a Play

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin — Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman — Mary Jane

Kenny Leon — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer — Appropriate

Whitney White — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper — Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr. — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber — Doubt: A Parable

Jeremy Strong — An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg — Patriots

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem — Prayer of the French Republic

Jessica Lange — Mother Play

Rachel McAdams — Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson — Appropriate

Amy Ryan — Doubt: A Parable

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Will Brill — Stereophonic

Eli Gelb — Stereophonic

Jim Parsons — Mother Play

Tom Pecinka — Stereophonic

Corey Stoll — Appropriate

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine — Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield — Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger — Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon — Stereophonic

Kara Young — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Scenic Design in a Play

dots — Appropriate

dots — An Enemy of the People

Derek McLane — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

David Zinn — Stereophonic

Best Costume Design in a Play

Dede Ayite — Appropriate

Dede Ayite — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Enver Chakartash — Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn — An Enemy of the People

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Isabella Byrd — An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker — Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang — Stereophonic

Jane Cox — Appropriate

Natasha Katz — Grey House

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe — Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons — Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens — Appropriate

Ryan Rumery — Stereophonic