The 2024 Tony Awards Recap: Highlights And Winners

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – NEW YORK – The 77th Annual Tony Awards celebrated Broadway’s brightest stars and most compelling productions at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater on Sunday night. Hosted by the effervescent Ariana DeBose, the ceremony was a night of triumphs, firsts, and heartfelt tributes.
Top Honors:
Best Musical: The Outsiders
Best Play: Stereophonic
The Outsiders, a powerful adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s novel about young boys navigating tough circumstances, claimed the award for Best Musical. It was a tight race with Hell’s Kitchen, featuring a score by Alicia Keys, among other contenders like Water for Elephants, Illinoise, and Suffs. Directed by Danya Taymor, The Outsiders also won for sound and lighting design.
Best Play went to Stereophonic, which led the night with a record-breaking 13 nominations. Although it fell just short of becoming the most-awarded play in Tony history, it secured five wins, including accolades for Will Brill and director Daniel Aukin.
Best Revival of a Musical: Merrily We Roll Along
Best Revival of a Play: Appropriate
Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, once considered a Broadway flop, made a victorious return. Jonathan Groff, who won his first Tony Award for his role as Franklin Shepard, spoke movingly about his lifelong love for musical theater. “To actually be able to be a part of making theater in the city… has been the greatest gift and pleasure of my life,” Groff said.
Appropriate, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ family drama earned the title of Best Revival of a Play. Sarah Paulson’s fiery portrayal of the eldest sister also earned her first Tony Award.
Standout Performances:
The night was also marked by several first-time Tony wins for Hollywood stars:
- Jeremy Strong for his role in An Enemy of the People.
- Sarah Paulson for her role in Appropriate.
- Daniel Radcliffe for his role in Merrily We Roll Along.
Radcliffe and Groff’s friendship and dedication to the revival were highlighted, with Groff reminiscing about recording the Tony Awards on VHS as a child.
Kara Young, a standout in Purlie Victorious, also celebrated her first Tony win, marking three consecutive years of nominations.
The Hell’s Kitchen segment and performance ended with Alicia Keys and Jay-Z reuniting to sing “Empire State of Mind” for the first time since 2016 – effectively bringing the house down and the audience to their feet.
Key Awards and Recognitions:
- Best Score and Best Book: Suffs, penned by Shaina Taub, highlighting the fight for women’s suffrage.
- Best Choreography: Justin Peck for Illinoise, praised for embracing dance as a profound storytelling medium on Broadway.
- Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement: George C. Wolfe was honored for his impactful work addressing themes of race, identity, and social justice. Wolfe emphasized the theater’s role in navigating complex times with courage and celebrating the human heart.
- Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: Billy Porter for his activism and advocacy for LGBTQ+ communities.
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Jack O’Brien, celebrated for his storied career in directing, presented by Harvey Fierstein.
Memorable Moments:
Ariana DeBose kicked off the ceremony with a vibrant opening number, showcasing the season’s nominated shows. The night was a significant milestone for female directors, with four women nominated in the Best Direction of a Musical category, a field historically dominated by men.
Producer Sonia Friedman paid tribute to her sister Maria Friedman, who directed the acclaimed revival of Merrily We Roll Along, crediting her with finding the raw emotion at the heart of the musical and turning it into “absolute gold.”
Audra McDonald, a six-time Tony Award winner, presented the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement to George C. Wolfe, who poignantly reminded the audience of theater’s power to reflect and address societal challenges.
Jeremy Tepper Tribute: A heartfelt moment was dedicated to the late Jeremy Tepper, a leading light of the Americana and alt-country movement, who passed away recently. His contributions to the music and radio industry were fondly remembered.
For a full list of winners and more details, visit Tony Awards Official Site.
Complete Winners List:
Best Musical
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical
Merrily We Roll Along
The Who’s Tommy
Best Direction of a Musical
Maria Friedman — Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif — Hell’s Kitchen
Leigh Silverman — Suffs
Jessica Stone — Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor — The Outsiders
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Brody Grant — The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff — Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood — The Notebook
Brian d’Arcy James — Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Eden Espinosa — Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon — Hell’s Kitchen
Kelli O’Hara — Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett — The Notebook
Gayle Rankin — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Roger Bart — Back to the Future
Joshua Boone — The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon — Hell’s Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch — The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe — Merrily We Roll Along
Steven Skybell — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Shoshana Bean — Hell’s Kitchen
Amber Iman — Lempicka
Nikki M. James — Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer — Monty Python’s Spamalot
Kecia Lewis — Hell’s Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez — Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Kristoffer Diaz — Hell’s Kitchen
Bekah Brunstetter — The Notebook
Adam Rapp and Justin Levine — The Outsiders
Shaina Taub — Suffs
Rick Elice — Water for Elephants
Best Original Score
Adam Guettel — Days of Wine and Roses
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim — Here Lies Love
Will Butler — Stereophonic
Shaina Taub — Suffs
Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine — The Outsiders
Best Orchestrations
Timo Andres — Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig — Stereophonic
Justine Levine, Matt Hinkley, and Jamestown Revival — The Outsiders
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone — Hell’s Kitchen
Jonathan Tunick — Merrily We Roll Along
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown — Hell’s Kitchen
Annie-B Parson — Here Lies Love
Rick and Jeff Kuperman — The Outsiders
Justin Peck — Illinoise
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll — Water for Elephants
Best Scenic Design in a Musical
Amp featuring Tatianna Kahvegian — The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini — Hell’s Kitchen
Takeshi Kata — Water for Elephants
David Korins — Here Lies Love
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini — Lempicka
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross — Back to the Future
Tom Scutt — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Dede Ayite — Hell’s Kitchen
Linda Cho — The Great Gatsby
David Israel Reynoso — Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell — Suffs
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Brandon Stirling Baker — Illinoise
Isabella Byrd — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz — Hell’s Kitchen
Bradley King and David Bengali — Water for Elephants
Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim — The Outsiders
Best Sound Design of a Musical
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer — Here Lies Love
Kai Harada — Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen — Hell’s Kitchen
Cody Spencer — The Outsiders
Best Play
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic
Best Revival of a Play
Appropriate
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Direction of a Play
Daniel Aukin — Stereophonic
Anne Kauffman — Mary Jane
Kenny Leon — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer — Appropriate
Whitney White — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
William Jackson Harper — Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr. — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber — Doubt: A Parable
Jeremy Strong — An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg — Patriots
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Betsy Aidem — Prayer of the French Republic
Jessica Lange — Mother Play
Rachel McAdams — Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson — Appropriate
Amy Ryan — Doubt: A Parable
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Will Brill — Stereophonic
Eli Gelb — Stereophonic
Jim Parsons — Mother Play
Tom Pecinka — Stereophonic
Corey Stoll — Appropriate
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine — Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield — Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger — Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon — Stereophonic
Kara Young — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Scenic Design in a Play
dots — Appropriate
dots — An Enemy of the People
Derek McLane — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
David Zinn — Stereophonic
Best Costume Design in a Play
Dede Ayite — Appropriate
Dede Ayite — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Enver Chakartash — Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa — Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn — An Enemy of the People
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Isabella Byrd — An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker — Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang — Stereophonic
Jane Cox — Appropriate
Natasha Katz — Grey House
Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella — Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe — Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons — Grey House
Bray Poor and Will Pickens — Appropriate
Ryan Rumery — Stereophonic