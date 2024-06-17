The UK Live Awards Return To London In December

LONDON (VIP-NEWS) — The annual LIVE Awards will return on Wednesday, December 11th, and will once again take place at Troxy, the iconic Art Deco venue in East London, which will accommodate over 600 guests from across the live music sector including promoters, venues, agents, festivals, artist managers and more.

Nominations, which can be submitted online will open for The LIVE Awards on the 8th July and will close on the October 11th, 2024. The successful shortlists for each category, which will be chosen by a panel of industry experts, will be announced on 21st October.

Tables and individual seats for the awards are now available and include a welcome reception, dinner with wine and petit fours, complimentary drinks, along with an afterparty that goes on into the early hours.

In addition, Skiddle the UK-based company that provides ticketing services for gigs, clubs, and festivals, has been announced as The LIVE Awards new headline sponsor joining the event’s other primary sponsors Ticketmaster, PRS for Music, PPL, and Equals Money.

Duncan King, Head of Festivals and Partnerships at Skiddle said, “We are delighted to demonstrate our ongoing support for live music by becoming the headline sponsor and official ticketing partner of these important awards, which celebrate and recognize the individuals and companies doing amazing things across our sector.”

Gaby Cartwright, Head of Partnerships – LIVE & The LIVE Awards said, “This year we will be taking The LIVE Awards to a new level with our production partners, who include LS Events, Universal Pixels, Lighthouse, and James Wilson Events, building on the success of previous years. We will be recognizing some of the biggest and most influential names in live music and of course, celebrating achievements from across the sector during the preceding 12 months. We are also really pleased to welcome Skiddle as our headline sponsors and ticketing partners this year. They are passionate advocates for live music and theirs and our other four primary partners’ support is much appreciated.”