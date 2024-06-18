AEG Presents Names Don Strasburg President Of The Rocky Mountains & Pacific Northwest

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) — Concert and festival promoter AEG Presents announced that Don Strasburg has been promoted to the role of President, Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest regions.

Strasburg, who previously served as Co-President of AEG Presents’ Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest, will continue to be based out of Denver where he will have oversight of offices in Denver and Seattle, overseeing booking operations in the region

“The teams at AEG Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest exemplify a passion for the live experience and a flawless attention to detail,” said Strasburg, “We all take our mission of helping artists bring the greatest experiences to our community very seriously. I am honored to lead these talented people.”

“Don has a drive to win and succeed that is unmatched. He’s got an almost innate sense of knowing what the audience wants and where the trends are heading,” added Shawn Trell, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and General Counsel, AEG Presents.

Strasburg got his start in the concert industry promoting shows while still in college in the 1990s. In 1992, Strasburg was one of the partners that launched the Fox Theatre in Boulder Colorado and later teamed up with Chuck Morris and Brent Fedrizzi to launch Bill Graham Presents/Chuck Morris Presents in 1998.

After a stint with Live Nation, Strasburg, Morris, and Fedrizzi split from the company to join AEG Live where they quickly established themselves as one of the promoter’s leading regional offices.

In addition to his work at AEG Presents, Strasburg is a board member of Headcount, a national non-profit organization that works with musicians to promote participation in democracy in the US, and the Conscious Alliance, a community of bands, brands, artists, and fans on a mission to end hunger nationwide.