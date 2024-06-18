Campbell Jenkins Promoted To Publicist At Milestone Publicity

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Milestone Publicity, the Nashville-based PR firm, announced that Campbell Jenkins has been promoted to publicist, effective immediately.

Jenkins, a graduate of Belmont University, joined Milestone in June 2023 as an Associate Publicist and has since demonstrated her expertise and capabilities while working on campaigns for the firm’s client roster.

“Campbell came into Milestone loaded with the skills and character traits to be a great publicist,” says Milestone CEO and founder Mike Gowen. “Oftentimes, she’s already one step ahead of me and that’s invaluable in an industry that moves at a quick pace. We’re lucky to have her on the team and I’m excited to continue to watch her thrive as a publicist, and make a name for herself in the industry.”

Founded by music industry publicist Mike Gowen, Milestone has worked with clients such as Kiefer Sutherland, Dave Stewart, Lonestar, Eurythmics, Gaby Moreno, Uncle Kracker, Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray, and Leftover Salmon, among others.