Lauren ‘LT’ Thomas Named Head Of Promotion At Sony Music Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Nashville announced the promotion of Lauren “LT” Thomas to the role of Senior Vice President of Promotion.

In her newly elevated role, Thomas will oversee day-to-day promotions for both RCA and Columbia. She will report to Steve Hodges, Executive Vice President, Promotion, and continue to collaborate with him on all national promotional strategies and initiatives.

Thomas joined Sony Music Nashville in 2009 and has since held a variety of roles in the promotion department, racking up almost 80 #1 records during her career. Most recently, Thomas has overseen the promotional efforts for the Columbia Nashville roster and all female staff.

In addition to her work at Sony Music Nashville, Thomas currently sits on the St. Jude Country Cares Label Advisory Board.

“For the past nine years, I have watched LT grow and develop into a strong team leader and industry power player. Her passion and work ethic are infectious and second to none. I’m very proud to see her rise with this well-deserved promotion to Senior Vice President as she continues to step up and help the overall Sony national representation while continuing to lead the Columbia team,” commented Steve Hodges.