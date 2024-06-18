Megadeth Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After successful runs in Europe and South America, Grammy-winning speed metal legends Megadeth announced plans to return to the U.S. this summer for a major North American tour.
Megadeth’s 34-date “Destroy All Enemies” will hit the ground on August 2nd at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas, and run through September before wrapping at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on September 28th.
For the tour, Megadeth and founder Dave Mustaine will perform hits from across the band’s catalog, including cuts from Rust In Peace, and Countdown to Extinction, along with their newest studio album, The Sick, The Dying, and The Dead.
“We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off,” shares Mustaine.
The bands Mudvayne and All That Remains have both signed on to provide support for the tour. “I’m excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we Destroy All Enemies,” Mustaine added
MEGADETH “Destroy All Enemies U.S. Tour 2024” Dates
AUG 2 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
AUG 3 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
AUG 5 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
AUG 6 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
AUG 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
AUG 9 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
AUG 10 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
AUG 12 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
AUG 13 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
AUG 15 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
AUG 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood
AUG 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverick Arena*
AUG 20 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
AUG 21 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
AUG 23 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*
AUG 24 – West Palm Beach, FL – IThink Financial Amphitheatre
SEP 3 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
SEP 5 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena*
SEP 6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
SEP 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
SEP 9 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena*
SEP 10 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena*
SEP 11 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank
SEP 13 – Bethel, MY – Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
SEP 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
SEP 15 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live!*
SEP 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
SEP 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
SEP 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
SEP 21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
SEP 24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
SEP 26 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
SEP 27 – Southaven, MS – Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*
SEP 28 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
*non-Live Nation Dates