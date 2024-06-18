Report: Justin Timberlake Charged With DUI In Long Island

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer and actor Justin Timberlake was reportedly arrested on Tuesday in Sag Harbor, New York on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

According to the New York Post’s Page Six, the 43-year-old Timberlake was pulled over in Sag Harbor shortly after midnight and charged with driving while intoxicated along with citations for failing to stop and failure to maintain a lane.

Per Page Six, Timberlake ate dinner at the American Hotel on Main Street and was pulled over by police shortly after leaving the establishment.

“He went to dinner with friends. There were cops stationed outside where he was having dinner. He pulled out and they pulled him over for a traffic violation,” a source told Page Six.

NBC New York reported that Timberlake performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and subsequently refused to take a breathalyzer.

He was released this morning following an arraignment in Suffolk County, NBC reported.

Timberlake is currently on the road with his ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ with his next scheduled performances set for Friday and Saturday at Chicago’s United Center, followed by shows at Madison Square Garden on June 25 and June 26.