Baseball Legend Willie Mays Dies At Age 93

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – Willie Mays, the legendary “Say Hey Kid” whose extraordinary talent and infectious enthusiasm made him one of baseball’s most beloved players, has passed away at 93. The San Francisco Giants and Mays’ family announced his death on Tuesday (June 18), noting he died peacefully earlier in the afternoon in the Bay Area.

“My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones,” said his son, Michael Mays, in a statement from the club. “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”

Mays, known for his incredible prowess as a center fielder, began his professional career in the Negro Leagues in 1948. He was baseball’s oldest living Hall of Famer, inducted in his first year of eligibility in 1979. In 1999, The Sporting News ranked him second to Babe Ruth on its list of baseball’s greatest players. The Giants retired his iconic number 24, and their ballpark, AT&T Park, proudly features Willie Mays Plaza.

Mays’ passing comes just two days before the Giants’ tribute game to the Negro Leagues against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, AL.

“All of Major League Baseball is in mourning today as we are gathered at the very ballpark where a career and a legacy like no other began,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. “Willie Mays took his all-around brilliance from the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League to the historic Giants franchise. From coast to coast … Willie inspired generations of players and fans as the game grew and earned its place as our National Pastime.”

Renowned for his unparalleled abilities—hitting for average, hitting for power, speed, fielding, and throwing—Mays showcased these talents with boundless joy. His performances were electrifying whether he was launching home runs, sprinting around the bases with his cap flying off, or making his famous basket catch in center field.

Over his 23 major league seasons, mainly with the New York/San Francisco Giants, Mays batted .301, hit 660 home runs, tallied 3,293 hits, scored over 2,000 runs, and won 12 Gold Gloves. He was the 1951 Rookie of the Year, a two-time MVP, and finished in the top 10 for MVP ten other times. His lightning-quick sprint and remarkable over-the-shoulder catch during the 1954 World Series remain among baseball’s most iconic plays.

For many in the 1950s and ’60s, Mays was the smiling ballplayer with a friendly, high-pitched voice, a signature athlete during baseball’s golden era. President Barack Obama awarded him the Medal of Freedom in 2015. Yet, one moment above all captured his magic—known as “The Catch.”

In Game 1 of the 1954 World Series, the New York Giants hosted the Cleveland Indians, who were favored, and with the score tied at 2-2 in the eighth inning, Cleveland’s Vic Wertz smashed one to center field. Most center fielders would have conceded a home run or a triple, but not Mays. Racing toward the wall at the Polo Grounds, he made an astonishing over-the-shoulder catch and, in one fluid motion, spun and threw the ball back to the infield, preventing any runs from scoring.

Reflecting on that moment, Mays told his biographer, James S. Hirsch, “Soon as it got hit, I knew I’d catch the ball. All the time I’m running back, I’m thinking, ‘Willie, you’ve got to get this ball back to the infield.'”

“The Catch” was broadcast to millions and solidified Mays as one of the first Black athletes to gain mass media appeal. He made guest appearances on TV shows like “The Donna Reed Show” and “Bewitched,” inspired several songs, and was celebrated in Terry Cashman’s hit “Talkin’ Baseball (Willie, Mickey & The Duke),” honoring the era when New York boasted three Hall of Fame center fielders: Mays, Mickey Mantle, and Duke Snider.

The Giants swept the Indians in that series, with many crediting Mays’ play as the pivotal moment. His impact was so profound that in 2017, baseball named the World Series MVP award after him, even though it was his only shining moment in postseason play. He played in three other World Series but had limited success, hitting just .239 with no home runs in those appearances.

Between 1954 and 1966, Mays consistently dominated the field, driving in 100 or more runs ten times, scoring 100 or more runs twelve times, hitting over 40 homers six times, and leading the league in stolen bases four times. His numbers could have been even greater if not for missing most of the 1952 and 1953 seasons due to military service, potentially preventing him from breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record. He also believed he would have won more Gold Gloves if the award had existed before 1956.

Reflecting on Mays’ impact, his godson Barry Bonds wrote on Instagram, “I am beyond devastated and overcome with emotion. I have no words to describe what you mean to me.”

Mays’ career was marked by incredible resilience. He avoided serious injuries and major scandals, though he faced challenges. His first marriage ended in divorce, and he often faced financial struggles during the pre-free agent era. He also endured racist insults and criticism from figures like Jackie Robinson for not being more outspoken on civil rights. Mays, however, saw himself as an entertainer, not a spokesman.

Mays earned the nickname “The Say Hey Kid” for his exuberant greetings to teammates. Moments like diffusing a terrifying brawl in 1965 and playing stickball with kids in his Manhattan neighborhood endeared him to fans.

Born in Westfield, Alabama, in 1931, Mays was the son of a Negro League player who nurtured his baseball skills from a young age. By high school, he was already playing for the Birmingham Black Barons. Mays’ Major League Baseball career took off when the New York Giants signed him out of high school, propelling him to stardom. His debut season in 1951 saw him struggling initially. Still, under the mentorship of Giants Manager Leo Durocher, Mays found his footing and ended the season as the National League’s Rookie of the Year.

Mays continued to shine after his early military service. Returning in 1954, he led the league with 41 homers and a .345 batting average. Although his later years saw a decline in performance, especially during his time with the New York Mets, Mays’ legacy was already cemented.

In retirement, he mentored Bonds and stood by him amidst the steroid allegations. Mays faced controversies, such as being banned from baseball in 1979 for promoting a casino, a decision reversed in 1985. However, he remained a beloved figure, receiving tributes from all walks of life.

“Willie Mays wasn’t just a singular athlete, blessed with an unmatched combination of grace, skill and power,” Obama posted on X. “He was also a wonderfully warm and generous person — and an inspiration to an entire generation.”

RIP.