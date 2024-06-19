Chris Atlas Named President Of Retailer And Distributor Fat Beats

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess)—Rostrum Pacific has announced Chris Atlas’s appointment as the new President of Fat Beats, the celebrated indie hip-hop distributor and e-commerce retailer. This leadership change comes as Fat Beats marks its 30th anniversary and continues its journey under the Rostrum Pacific umbrella following its acquisition in March. The company, known for its rich legacy in hip-hop culture, joins Rostrum Pacific’s diverse portfolio alongside SpaceHeater and Rostrum Records.

Atlas is set to spearhead Fat Beats’ evolution, focusing on business development, marketing, and expanding the brand’s market presence. His role will also involve strengthening industry relationships and uncovering new growth opportunities.

With over 20 years in the music industry, Atlas brings a wealth of experience to his new position. His career includes pivotal roles at Tommy Boy Records, Cornerstone Promotion, Def Jam Recordings, and Warner Records. He has collaborated with various artists and brands, earning numerous accolades, such as the Culture Creators Award.

Since joining Fat Beats, Atlas has made significant strides in recruiting notable artists like Talib Kweli, Large Professor, Pete Rock, and Rsonist. Reflecting on his new role, Atlas shared, “I am honored to join Fat Beats at such an exciting time in the company’s history. Fat Beats has long been a cornerstone of hip-hop culture, and I look forward to building on that legacy while exploring new avenues for growth and collaboration.”

Jonathan Partch, COO of Rostrum Pacific, expressed his enthusiasm for Atlas’s appointment, stating, “Chris Atlas is someone we have admired for many years. Having him join Fat Beats as President at this important time of growth at Rostrum Pacific is beyond exciting. He brings incredible leadership, vision, insight and experience. I can think of no better person to lead and continue building the legacy of this great company. With Chris at the helm, we are putting our great partners in the best position to succeed.”

Rostrum Pacific has been reshaping its structure and strategy under the leadership of CEO Benjy Grinberg. In 2023, the company reorganized, bringing Rostrum Records, Spaceheater, and Fat Beats together under its newly formed entertainment entity. Rostrum Pacific aims to foster innovation and expand its influence across various facets of the entertainment industry.

Fat Beats started as a hip-hop vinyl store in Manhattan’s Lower East Side in 1994, founded by Joseph Abajian (DJ Jab). It quickly became a cultural hub, attracting both emerging and established artists. The store hosted legendary in-store performances by Jay Z, Eminem, Outkast, and Mos Def, among others. During the late 1990s, Fat Beats expanded internationally with locations in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Tokyo. However, with the rise of digital music, these physical stores closed, culminating in the shuttering of its last locations in 2010. Since then, Fat Beats has focused on its online retail operations, continuing to serve the hip-hop community.