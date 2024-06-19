Doja Cat, Post Malone, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro To Headline The 2024 Global Citizen Festival

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — International advocacy organization Global Citizen announced the lineup for the 2024 edition of the Global Citizen Festival with a list of headliners that includes Doja Cat, Post Malone, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro.

Set for Central Park’s Great Lawn in New York City on September 28th, the festival calls on world leaders to take aim at key global issues such as infectious diseases, global hunger, poverty, equity, and climate change.

The festival will be hosted by Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman and will also feature appearances by Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder, of the Jane Goodall Institute & UN Messenger of Peace, and Global Citizen Festival Curator, Chris Martin of Coldplay.

Additional performer announcements will be made in the lead-up to the event.

Tickets for the festival are free and can be earned by taking action on the Global Citizen app or at globalcitizenfestival.com to demand change from governments and private sector leaders.

“It’s been a few years since I was last on the Global Citizen Festival stage in Paris, and I’m excited to join forces with Global Citizen once again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place,” said Doja Cat. “We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I’m looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change.”

“As a longtime supporter of Global Citizen and its mission, I am thrilled to be returning as host of the Global Citizen Festival this fall,” said Hugh Jackman, Global Citizen Ambassador. “For over a decade, Global Citizen has driven life-saving impact for nearly 1.3 billion people around the world, and we’ll gather once again on September 28 to help end extreme poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity. I can’t wait to see you all on Central Park’s Great Lawn to collectively call for change on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable communities.”