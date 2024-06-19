Don Omar Now Cancer Free

ORLANDO (CelebrityAccess) — Just days after revealing that he had been diagnosed with cancer, reggaetón pioneer Don Omar announced that he was now cancer-free.

“Today I woke up cancer-free and grateful. Thank you for your good wishes, prayers and thousands of messages. My operation was a success and now I have to recover,” he shared in an Instagram post.

Omar disclosed that he was being treated for cancer last week, along with a photo of his arm with a hospital ID band around his wrist. At the time, he did not provide details about the type of cancer or what treatment he was undergoing.

Following the announcement that the operation to treat his health condition had been successful, Omar shared another somewhat cryptic comment, noting: “In due course, I will tell you about a miracle with premeditation and treachery. For now, thank you for your prayers, I’m going home to rest.”

Omar is lined up for the second leg of his U.S. tour in August, starting on August 7th in Oakland and concluding in Belmont Park, New York, on September 15th.