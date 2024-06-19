Foro Sol Renamed As GNP Seguros Stadium

MEXICO CITY (CelebrityAccess) — The Live Nation-owned concert promoter OCESA announced a new partnership with Mexican insurance provider GNP Seguros that will see the iconic Foro Sol Stadium renamed as the GNP Seguros Stadium.

Along with the new name, the 65,000-capacity stadium will undergo a refurbishment that will provide enhanced hospitality options for fans. Planned upgrades include infrastructure modernization, including water, power, telephones, and data systems, as well as upgraded internal lighting, and the addition of more than 280 state-of-the-art display screens to improve audience experiences.

The stadium is expected to re-open its doors in August ahead of a concert lineup that includes scheduled performances from Feid, Natanael Cano, Caifanes, Metallica, Eric Clapton, The Killers, Blink 182, Iron Maiden, Los Fabulous Cadillacs, Morat and Twenty One Pilots, among others.

Additionally, singer Bruno Mars has been announced as the first artist to perform at the newly revamped GNP Seguros Stadium when he takes the stage on August 10th.

“The GNP Seguros Stadium will reopen its doors to continue being the leading venue on a global level in which the best national and international artists connect with their fans,” said Alejandro Soberón Kuri, Founder and CEO of OCESA. “Thanks to GNP Seguros for being the ally with which this venue will live a new era, to Heineken México for having accompanied the name of the Forum with its Sol beer and the Government of Mexico City that has trusted us to develop safe entertainment spaces that enhance the artistic offering to the public, as well as the economic benefits to CDMX.”

“At GNP Seguros we know that listening to music, attending concerts, and enjoying shows, they are activities and moments that fill us with emotions, charge us with joy and benefit our health; Sharing unique moments reinforces our motto Living is incredible. As 100% Mexican company, we promote and join projects such as the soon-to-be renovated GNP Seguros Stadium that will continue to put Mexico’s name very high in the world of music and shows at an international level,” added Eduardo Silva, General Director of GNP Seguros.