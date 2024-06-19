Graspop Metal Meeting Activates Its Emergency Weather Plan

DESSEL, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Graspop Metal Meeting said that the music festival’s emergency weather plan has been activated after the festival grounds were inundated by heavy rains just a day ahead of the event’s scheduled opening date.

In a statement released on Monday, festival organizers announced a raft of changes for the festival, including the cancellation of all programming on Wednesday Night, including the Boneyard Pre-party hosted by Studio Brussel.

Additionally, organizers said that the parking lots around the festival suffered from the rain and will remain closed throughout the festival weekend.

The rain also impacted the festival’s Boneyard campsite, which will partially prevent the campsite from being used.

“We advise day visitors not to stay overnight at [The Boneyard campsite] and to head home in the evening,” Graspop organizers announced.

However, festival organizers maintain that the rest of the festival site is good to go for the busy weekend ahead.

“The festival grounds are in good condition. The Graspop Metal Meeting organization is ready to give it their all for 4 days! We thank everyone for their understanding in this unpredictable situation,” the statement concluded.