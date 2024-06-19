Songwriter Maya Kurchner Signs WW Publishing Deal With Position Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music, announced today that Maya Kurchner had signed a worldwide publishing deal with Position Music in collaboration with Chosen People. Kurchner, a talented songwriter and vocalist, has been part of Chosen People—founded by RØMANS and Marc Fineman—since 2020. During her time there, she’s worked with notable artists like Chappell Roan, Bebe Rexha, Tiësto, Alesso, Bazzi, Tinashe, and more.

Kurchner’s versatility shines through in her recent releases with diverse artists across genres. She collaborated with Anitta on “Practice ft. ASAP Ferg and HARV,” contributed to Rexha‘s tracks “I Am” and “Satellite ft. Snoop Dogg,” and teamed up with Roan on “Coffee,” produced by Dan Nigro. “Coffee” has become a fan favorite from the album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which has received praise from stars like Olivia Rodrigo and John Mayer. The album recently reached No. 1 on iTunes and is currently sitting at No. 12 on the Billboard 200. Additionally, Kurchner co-wrote Saint Clara’s “Progress (Crying Like a Bitch),” which topped pop radio charts in Scandinavia for eight weeks.

“There’s no better feeling than working with people who believe in you, inspire you, and push you to be better,” Kurchner shared. “Sam Sklar and the entire team at Position embody this sentiment. I’m incredibly grateful for and excited by the opportunity to work alongside such a driven group of individuals.”

Kurchner is managed by Doug DeLuca of Lineage Music Group. Reflecting on her journey, DeLuca said, “Maya signed to Chosen People with RØMANS and Marc in the summer of 2020. With their support, we’ve built an incredible foundation for Maya as a songwriter. I’ve had nothing but amazing experiences with Position, and now is the perfect time to join forces with Sam Sklar to advance Maya’s career. Since signing, Sam and the Position team have brought strategic and meaningful opportunities, enabling Maya to connect with other successful songwriters, producers, and artists. I look forward to continuing our partnership with Position, Marc, and RØMANS for years to come.”

Kurchner is now part of the Position Music publishing roster, joining talents such as Zach Skelton, Tinashe, Jack LaFrantz, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, Joe Kearns, Keith Varon, Harmony Samuels, John “Feldy” Feldman, Sam Merrifield, Kyle Reynolds, Yonatan Watts, and more.

Sklar, VP of A&R at Position Music, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Between her creative abilities and her unrelenting drive, I have long known Maya to be such a force, and it was only a matter of time before we found a way to work together. She not only brings fresh concepts and lyricism to the table but holds the unique ability to navigate a variety of different rooms with ease. With the help of our partners RØMANS and Marc Fineman, she’s built an amazing foundation, and I’m excited to join forces as we continue to build.”