UMG Partners With AI Audio Tools Maker SoundLabs

(CelebrityAccess) — SoundLabs, an AI technology company offering trained tools for music creators has formed a strategic partnership with Universal Music Group that will allow artists and producers signed to UMG to access SoundLabs’ new AI vocal plug-in, MicDrop.

Launching this summer, MicDrop is a real-time (AU, VST3, AAX) plug-in compatible with all major DAWs which allows vocal transformations that include voice-to-voice, voice-to-instrument, speech-to-singing, language transposition, along with other previously challenging vocal transformations.

Founded by the noted DJ and producer BT, the SoundLabs team includes veteran software developers Joshua Dickinson and Dr. Michael Hetrick of Unfiltered Audio, the digital audio tool maker.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be working with the forward-thinking and creatively aligned Universal Music Group. We believe the future of music creation is decidedly human. Artificial intelligence, when used ethically and trained consensually, has the Promethean ability to unlock unimaginable new creative insights, diminish friction in the creative process, and democratize creativity for artists, fans, and creators of all stripes. We are designing tools not to replace human artists, but to amplify human creativity,” stated SoundLabs founder BT.

“UMG strives to keep artists at the center of our AI strategy, so that technology is used in service of artistry, rather than the other way around. We are thrilled to be working with SoundLabs and BT, who have a deep and personal understanding of both the technical and ethical issues related to AI. Through direct experience as a singer and in partnership with many vocal collaborators, BT understands how performers view and value their voices, and SoundLabs will allow UMG artists to push creative boundaries using voice-to-voice AI to sing in languages they don’t speak, perform duets with their younger selves, restore imperfect vocal recordings, and more,” added Chris Horton, SVP, Strategic Technology at Universal Music.