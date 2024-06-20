IMPALA & A2IM Launch Carbon Calculator Project For The USA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Independent trade associations The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM-USA) and The Independent Music Publishers and Labels Association (IMPALA-Europe) are teaming up with Julie’s Bicycle to introduce a groundbreaking initiative in the US music industry. Merlin supports this collaborative effort and involves a free one-year pilot project for IMPALA’s Carbon Calculator, designed to help music companies measure and reduce their carbon footprints. This marks the initial step towards deploying this tool in the world’s largest music market, aiming for a coordinated and standardized approach to sustainability.

Key Features and Participants of the Pilot Project

The pilot project will engage prominent North American labels to test and refine the Carbon Calculator, ensuring it meets the unique needs of the US market. This involvement will pave the way for future tool adaptations in other significant territories. Dr. Richard Burgess, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of A2IM, expressed enthusiasm about this initiative, stating, “We are very excited that the US is the first territory in the internationalization of IMPALA’s Carbon Calculator. Thanks to Merlin’s support, our members will be able to shape the tool for the US market and play a key role in its expansion.”

IMPALA’s Carbon Calculator and Its Evolution

IMPALA’s Carbon Calculator, launched in April 2022 in partnership with Julie’s Bicycle, is already used by labels with US operations. This tool allows companies to report their carbon emissions in a standardized way across scopes 1, 2, and 3, aligning with the GHG protocol and Race to Zero/SBTi commitments. Additionally, it enables labels to document other environmental impacts and actions beyond carbon. IMPALA represents over 6,000 independent music companies across Europe, and their mission includes promoting sustainability and innovation within the industry. They produce over 80% of new releases and account for most sector jobs, underscoring their leadership in the music world. The first membership Carbon Calculator report was released in 2023, with the second one currently in the works.

Indie Week Launch and Community Engagement

With support from Merlin, the project was officially launched during Indie Week, featuring participation from various A2IM members. This event was led by representatives from IMPALA and Julie’s Bicycle and served as an opportunity to build capacity and offer tailored support to the companies selected for the pilot. Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin, emphasized the importance of collective action in the music industry, saying, “Our path towards a more sustainable future involves all of us working together. That’s why we are pleased to support internationalizing the IMPALA Carbon Calculator. We are excited to see its roll-out in the US to help more independents build that future together.”

Workshops and Continuous Improvement

To facilitate a smooth transition for US companies, the project includes workshops for A2IM members to gather feedback and provide additional support. One-on-one meetings between the developer team and company representatives will be available to assist those needing extra guidance. A2IM, a non-profit trade organization representing over 600 independent American music labels, plays a crucial role in supporting and advocating for the independent music sector in the US Their efforts help maintain a vibrant and diverse musical landscape, which Billboard Magazine recently noted as representing over 35% of the US recorded music sales market.

Building Global Synergies for Sustainability

Karla Rogozar, IMPALA’s Sustainability Lead, highlighted the significance of this initiative in standardizing the music industry’s approach to sustainability across regions. “To help standardize the sector’s approach across regions, it’s important to have these projects in key markets. Merlin’s support is vital to facilitate the internationalization of the IMPALA calculator,” she noted. IMPALA’s ongoing efforts to grow the independent music sector sustainably align with this project’s goals, fostering innovation and resilience in the face of global challenges.

A Shared Vision for the Future

This pilot project signifies a significant step towards international collaboration and strengthens the bonds between the European and US independent music sectors. Chiara Badiali, Music Lead at Julie’s Bicycle, concluded, “This pilot is an invaluable opportunity to build new shared understanding and pathways between the European and US independent music companies because meeting the climate crisis head-on means coming together, learning from and with each other, and taking action collectively.”