Latin Grammy Winner Lasso Inks Management Deal With WK Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess)—Lasso, the Venezuelan pop sensation and Latin Grammy winner, has inked an exclusive management deal with WK Entertainment (WKE). Under the guidance of artist manager Andres Gomez, WKE will provide comprehensive management services with an exclusive 360-management deal, which encompasses touring, brand partnership strategies, A&R, marketing, and more to support Lasso’s expanding global career.

Gomez commented on the partnership, “We are thrilled to welcome Lasso to the WK family. His talent and dedication are remarkable, and we are excited to work together to achieve new milestones in his career.”

Simultaneously, Lasso has unveiled plans for his first 15-date US tour, titled “Quedarse Solo Para Siempre.” The tour, promoted by Live Nation, will commence on September 11 in San Francisco and traverse major cities across the US, including Los Angeles, Miami, and New York.

Adding to the excitement, Lasso also revealed the upcoming release of his fifth studio album. Set to drop this fall, the album will be released under Universal Music Mexico, promising a fresh collection of songs that showcase his evolving artistry and musical prowess.

“Joining WK Entertainment feels like the perfect next step in my journey. With their support, I’m looking forward to connecting with fans on my US tour and sharing my new music with the world,” Lasso said.

