Mohegan Sun Arena Named Casino Arena Of The Year At The ACM Industry Awards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Country Music (ACM) announced the winners of the ACM Industry and Studio Recording Awards for the 59th ACM Awards through video announcements with Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Vince Gill, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Tigirlilly Gold, Keith Urban and more. All winners and Special Awards will be honored during the 17th Annual ACM Honors on Wednesday (August 21) at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

Industry award winners for 2024 include Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. One of the nation’s hottest venues has won three major national awards for 2024 from NEWSWEEK, Pollstar and just picked up the honor of Casino Arena of the Year from the ACM Industry Awards.

Tom Cantone, President of Mohegan Sports & Entertainment, has built an entertainment dynasty, accumulating over 20 national awards during his tenure at Mohegan Sun. This is yet another feather in the cap for Cantone’s Hall of Fame entertainment career.

Upon hearing of the latest honor, Cantone stated, “When you put people first, great things happen. These recognitions never get old when you assemble a quality group of people who define what an accomplished team looks like. Full credit to them and this entire entertainment program.”

Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium was selected as the ACM Theater of the Year and Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, OK, was named Casino Theater of the Year. At the same time, Red Rocks in Colorado earned the accolade for Outdoor Theater of the Year for 2024. Ed Warm was announced as the ACM’s Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year, and AEG’s Adam Weiser was named Promoter of the Year.

INDUSTRY AWARD WINNERS:

• CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER: Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK

• CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA: Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

• FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR: Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL

• FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR: San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX

• CLUB OF THE YEAR: Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL

• THEATER OF THE YEAR: Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

• OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR: Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

• ARENA OF THE YEAR: Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

• DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR: Ed Warm

• PROMOTER OF THE YEAR: Adam Weiser – AEG

STUDIO RECORDING AWARD WINNERS:

• BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jimmie Lee Sloas

• DRUMMER OF THE YEAR: Jerry Roe

• ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Charlie Worsham

• ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rob McNelley

• PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: (TIE) Jim “Moose” Brown & David Dorn

• SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Paul Franklin

• AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR: Jim Cooley

• PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: Dann Huff