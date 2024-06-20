Peachtree Entertainment Expands With Industry Veterans

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Peachtree Entertainment, a trailblazer in the global concert promotion industry, is taking a significant step forward with its recent announcement of a strategic leadership collaboration. The Nashville-based company, renowned for its large-scale touring projects, outdoor festivals, and indoor rodeo concepts, welcomes long-time industry executives Nathan Baugh and Shane Quick to join its founder, Bradley Jordan. This partnership also includes a deepened relationship with LiveCo, marking a new era for Peachtree Entertainment.

Leadership Team and Vision

Founded in 2013 by Jordan, Peachtree has earned its stripes by discovering and promoting burgeoning talent. It has played a pivotal role in the careers of country music giants like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Bryan. With the addition of Baugh and Quick, Peachtree is poised to solidify its impact on the global country music scene further.

Baugh takes on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) role, bringing his expertise to oversee the company’s daily operations, finance, logistics, and team leadership. His vision is to maintain and expand Peachtree’s reputation as an “artist-first” organization, focusing on creative touring solutions and nurturing artist relationships.

Quick will focus on cultivating Peachtree’s future vision and maintaining robust relationships with artists and their teams. Known for his deep connections in the industry, Quick’s role is crucial in ensuring the company continues aligning with top-tier talent and innovative concepts.

Jordan, the creative force behind Peachtree, will concentrate on building new relationships and scouting fresh talent. He has excelled in this role since the company’s inception. His passion for grassroots collaboration and artist development remains at the heart of Peachtree’s operations.

Strategic Partnership with LiveCo

The partnership with LiveCo enhances Peachtree’s capabilities and reinforces its commitment to providing top-notch experiences for fans and artists alike. Chuck Steedman, President and CEO of LiveCo, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Collaborating with Nathan, Shane, Bradley, and the entire Peachtree team furthers LiveCo’s commitment to providing the best possible experiences for fans, artists, and entertainers. They are among the most innovative, visionary, and talented leaders in the live entertainment space, and we are thrilled to further and deepen our relationship.”

Peachtree Entertainment’s Core Philosophy

Peachtree’s clear philosophy is treating artists as partners rather than inventory. This “artist-first” mentality is reflected in their approach to every aspect of their business. Baugh emphasized this: “Peachtree has built an incredible reputation for being an artist-first company. We are excited to continue to align with incredible artists and agencies to help provide creative touring and soft-ticket solutions to grow their careers.”

Celebrating and Expanding Projects

Alan Jackson’s Farewell Tour: Peachtree is behind the national farewell tour for the legendary Alan Jackson, a significant event in the country music calendar.

Rock The Country Festival: Partnering with Kid Rock, this 7-city festival will host over 150,000 fans, showcasing Peachtree’s capability to organize large-scale events in diverse locations.

Rock The South Festival: Held in Cullman, AL, this massive 3-day festival draws thousands of country music enthusiasts annually.

At The Station: Hosting 30,000 fans in College Station, TX, this event highlights Peachtree’s knack for bringing music to enthusiastic crowds.

Auburn Rodeo: This iconic event, which has a history of featuring top artists like Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan, underscores Peachtree’s versatility in promoting various live experiences.

Team and Infrastructure

Peachtree Entertainment’s team, headquartered in Nashville, boasts a robust in-house setup that includes marketing, talent buying, and event production. Industry veterans like Billy Cowell (creator of Tailgates & Tallboys), Joe Lee, and Layne Flournoy are part of the dedicated team driving Peachtree’s ongoing success.

Reflections from the Leadership

Reflecting on the partnership, Quick shared his excitement, “Working full-time alongside my best friends is a dream come true. We’ve always been able to partner together, but to wake up every day and go to work building things together is an exciting time.”

Reflecting on Peachtree’s evolution, Jordan said, “I founded Peachtree Entertainment out of a passion for collaborating with artists from the grassroots level, aiding in the growth of their live touring endeavors. It’s gratifying to elevate this venture to the next stage with people who value artists like I do.”

As Peachtree embarks on this new chapter, its dedication to fostering artist relationships and delivering exceptional live experiences remains unwavering. With the combined strengths of Jordan, Baugh, Quick, and the backing of LiveCo, Peachtree is set to continue its significant impact on the global country music landscape, one concert at a time.