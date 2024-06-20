Quinn XCII Announces The ‘All You Can Eat Tour’ For North America

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following the release of his latest EP, Breakfast, including the single “Melt” singer-songwriter Quinn XCII announced the details of his All You Can Eat Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego on September 20th, with scheduled stops in markets such as Nashville, Toronto, and Orlando before coming to rest at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 29th.

For the tour, Quinn XCII is teaming up with PLUS1 to donate $1 per ticket to support Conscious Alliance’s mission to support families facing food insecurity. Fans are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to select shows to support local food banks.

Tickets and VIP packages will be available starting with artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 28.

QUINN XCII 2024 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 20 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sat Sep 21 — Oakland, CA — Fox Theater

Tue Sep 24 — Missoula, MT — The Wilma

Wed Sep 25 — Boise, ID — Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Fri Sep 27 — Salt Lake City, UT — Love Letters Music Festival

Sat Sep 28 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Sep 30 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse Omaha

Tue Oct 01 — Fayetteville, AK — JJ’s Live

Thu Oct 03 — West Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom

Fri Oct 04 — La Crosse, WI — La Crosse Center Arena

Sat Oct 05 — Milwaukee, WI — The Eagles Ballroom

Tue Oct 08 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

Thu Oct 10 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace

Fri Oct 11 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

Sat Oct 12 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Tue Oct 15 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall

Wed Oct 16 — Syracuse, NY — Landmark Theatre

Fri Oct 18 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount

Sat Oct 19 — Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Tue Oct 22 — Port Chester, NY — The Capitol Theatre

Wed Oct 23 — Washington, DC — Echostage

Fri Oct 25 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

Sun Oct 27 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Co.

Mon Oct 28 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues Orlando

Tue Oct 29 — St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live