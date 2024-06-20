Report: Travis Scott Arrested In Miami

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Travis Scott has reportedly been arrested on charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication after an alleged incident at a marina in Miami Beach.

According to CBS Miami, law enforcement officials were called to Miami Beach Marina where they allegedly discovered Scott standing on a dock and yelling at the occupants of a vessel.

Responding officers noted that Scott appeared to be intoxicated.

“Officers on the scene could sense a strong smell of alcohol coming from [Scott’s] breath,” the report said, according to the Miami Herald.

According to the report, the occupant of the boat did not wish to press charges against Scott but asked police to remove him from the property.

Police reported that as they escorted Scott off of the property, he continued to create a disturbance.

“Throughout the long walk from the vessel to the boardwalk, the defendant walked backward yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel,” according to a police report cited by the Herald.

Scott then got into a waiting car and left but returned five minutes later and began to walk back towards the yacht at which point he was taken into custody and charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication, the police report said.

Online Miami-Dade Corrections records show Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was released after posting a bond.

Radio host Andy Slater first reported Scott’s arrest on X.